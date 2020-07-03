Latest Stories

Fortnite We The People
Fortnite hosting We The People, an in-game Fourth of July discussion on race

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jul 3, 2020
The Black Lives Matter movement, in the forefront of the current cultural conversation after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd led to a summer filled with anti-racist protests, has impacted the world of entertainment as deeply as any other industry. Now one of the biggest video games out there is hosting an in-game conversation on race on the Fourth of July. Fortnite, expanding its multimedia content beyond its battle royale gameplay, musical concerts, or Christopher Nolan movie trailers, will be the home of We The People this Independence Day.

A short video posted by the official Twitter account for the game gives a rundown of what players can expect from Saturday's event. Hosted by CNN contributor Van Jones and featuring guests like Jemele Hill, Elaine Welteroth, Killer Mike, and Lil Baby, We The People offers "Real conversation. Real change. Now."

Take a look:

A post on Fortnite's website describes We The People as "a series of conversations that advance the dialogue around race in America with prominent BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) voices in business, sports, media, music, and entertainment"

The timing of the event, 8:46 AM CT, refers to the amount of time Floyd was forced to the ground by police. Those looking to watch should head into the game, choose the Party Royale playlist, and head to the Big Screen. If gamers can't make the first screening of the event, it will be rebroadcast every other hour for the entirety of the holiday.

 

