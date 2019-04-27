Fortnite's Avengers: Endgame event, Super Mario Maker 2 release date and this week's Gamegrrl news

This has been an intense week between Game of Thrones and the release of Avengers: Endgame. You’ve likely been staying off social media to avoid spoilers, but there is really no good way to do it. People suck, but then, you already knew that. Well, if you want to read something that has absolutely no spoilers for either franchise, we’ve got something for you. Here is the top Gamegrrl news for the week ending April 27.

Video of Fortnite X Avengers: Endgame Trailer

Are you playing Fortnite? Of course you are. If so, you know that Thor’s latest weapon Stormbreaker is available in the new Avengers: Endgame in-game event. The game’s official Twitter account posted a pic with the caption, “Whatever it takes.” The event is going on right now, so if you want to check it out and have another moment with your hero’s weapon that he forged in Avengers: Infinity War, you can go right ahead and play. We also have Captain America’s shield, so if seeing Endgame once wasn’t enough for you, or you can’t get tickets to see it again fast enough, here’s another way to hang with our heroes. You can also pick up Marvel’s Black Widow Outfit, Widow’s Pack Back Bling, and Widow’s Bite pickaxe, available now in the Item Shop.

Video of Shadow of the Tomb Raider - The Path Home Tomb Raider on YouTube

Want to check out The Path Home, the latest DLC in the Shadow of the Tomb Raider series? Here is the info for you: “The Path Home follows the end of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. With the battle over but allies gone missing, Lara must search for them while uncovering an ancient hidden mystery.” There isn’t much info in the trailer, but it does give some ambiance and a feel of what we might see. This is the final DLC for the game and is a free download to anyone who has the Season Pass on Xbox One X, PS4 and Windows PC/Steam.

Video of Super Mario Maker 2 - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Mario fans! This week we got a release date for Super Mario Maker 2 for the Nintendo Switch. The music alone in the trailer above (which was released earlier) is going to produce some major nostalgia for you. Well, we don’t have to wait much longer. The official release date is June 28! Here is the info for you: “In this new game, a sequel to the original Wii U™ game, players can create the Super Mario courses of their dreams, with access to even more tools, items, and features, including the new ability to create slopes for the first time. Super Mario Maker 2 launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch this June.”

Video of What is RAGE 2? Official Trailer

Are you a fan of RAGE? Well, we have an official trailer this week for RAGE 2, which you can check out above. Here is the official info for you: “Humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule who remains with an iron fist. You are Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland. Robbed of your home and left for dead, you’ll tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling bloodthirsty gangs to find the tools and tech needed to take the fight to The Authority and crush their oppressive rule once and for all! Here is the tagline for the video: “Everything you need to know about RAGE 2! You know how most games have either guns OR cars OR open worlds OR superpowers? RAGE 2 says ‘nah’ to OR and ‘hell yeah’ to AND AND AND AND AND.” RAGE 2 launches May 14, 2019!

Video of A Plague Tale: Innocence - Uncut Gameplay Trailer

Finally this week we got a video showing eight minutes of uncut gameplay from Asobo Studio’s debut IP, A Plague Tale: Innocence. You’ll be able to check this out on May 14 when it launches. The game, takes you, “on an adventure through medieval, wartorn and plague-ridden France with siblings Amicia and Hugo. A new gameplay trailer showcases world-first footage of a brand new level, showing off a little more of what the game has to offer- careful use of the environment, puzzle-solving, and how light, darkness, and the rats are friend and foe in tandem. Amicia must make it to the University, past the Inquisition’s worst and through a town racked with chaos - all to find a glimmer of safety in this dark, brutal world.”

Here is some more info for you: “This is just a taste of everything that awaits in the full-game, where your wits, your ability to explore, Amicia’s crafting skills, and her partnership with Hugo are all that will keep the pair alive. Hugo is not your own companion on this adventure, with those orphaned by the war and the sickness banding together to try to survive - will everyone manage to see the light of day once again?

“Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive can’t wait to get A Plague Tale: Innocence into your hands on May 14, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A labour of love from a studio with combined decades of experience in game development, it is an emotional tale packed with mystery, intrigue, and swarming, as ever, with rats. A Plague Tale: Innocence launches May 14 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-orders are available now!”

So, which nugget of Gamegrrl news are you most excited about this week? Let us know in the comments.