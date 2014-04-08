Latest Stories

xteenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-weapons-teaser-posters3.jpg

Four new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles posters tease their weapons of choice

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Apr 8, 2014

Paramount just released this fierce foursome of one-sheets featuring the title Turtles clutching their weapons of choice: katana sword, sai blade, bo staff and nunchucks.  This latest promo art sets a more somber tone and reminds us that these rumbling reptiles are all about the beatdown.

Directed by Jonathan Hensleigh and executive-produced by Transformers titan Michael Bay, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tumbles into theaters on Aug. 8, 2014.

Dudes, are you diggin’ these colorful new combat posters?

(Via Geek Tyrant)

teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-weapons-teaser-posters3.jpg
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Film) Katana Poster
teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-weapons-teaser-posters2.jpg
teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-weapons-teaser-posters1.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

