Four new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles posters tease their weapons of choice

Paramount just released this fierce foursome of one-sheets featuring the title Turtles clutching their weapons of choice: katana sword, sai blade, bo staff and nunchucks. This latest promo art sets a more somber tone and reminds us that these rumbling reptiles are all about the beatdown.



Directed by Jonathan Hensleigh and executive-produced by Transformers titan Michael Bay, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tumbles into theaters on Aug. 8, 2014.

Dudes, are you diggin’ these colorful new combat posters?

(Via Geek Tyrant)