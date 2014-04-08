Four new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles posters tease their weapons of choice

Contributed by
Apr 8, 2014
Paramount just released this fierce foursome of one-sheets featuring the title Turtles clutching their weapons of choice: katana sword, sai blade, bo staff and nunchucks. This latest promo art sets a more somber tone and reminds us that these rumbling reptiles are all about the beatdown.
Directed by Jonathan Hensleigh and executive-produced by Transformers titan Michael Bay, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles tumbles into theaters on Aug. 8, 2014.
Dudes, are you diggin’ these colorful new combat posters?
(Via Geek Tyrant)
