Fourth of July box office: 'F9' expected to zoom past $125 million domestically

Family is forever! F9 will remain at the top of the box office this weekend, even though it's facing new competition from a pair of fresh theatrical releases (both of which are also from Universal Pictures): The Forever Purge and The Boss Baby: Family Business. All three movies dominated the top three spots for Universal.

The ninth chapter in the 20-year-old Fast Saga is expected to surpass $125 million in North America once the long holiday concludes Monday. Helmed by the returning Justin Lin (he directed four previous franchise installments), F9 brought in an additional $24 million domestically over the usual three-day frame, which, represents a 66 percent drop from its debut last week. Globally, the film is on course to pass the $500 million-mark on Monday — the only movie to do so since 2019.

Dreamworks' Boss Baby sequel crawled into second place at the domestic box office $17.36 million, with estimates predicting it to close out Fourth of July weekend with $23 million. That's about $30 million less than the first movie, which raked in a little over $50 million when it debuted in March of 2016. Tom McGrath returned to direct the follow-up, which finds the Templeton brothers — Ted and Tim — (Alec Baldwin and James Marsden) turning back into to children to take down Dr. Erwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), the mysterious founder of the Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood.

Also streaming on Peacock, Family Business co-stars the voices of Amy Sedaris (BoJack Horseman), Eva Longoria (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live!), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), and Ariana Greenblatt (Love and Monsters) co-star.

It should close in on $25 million worldwide by Monday.

Universal also nabbed the third North American slot with The Forever Purge, which opened to $12.75 between Friday and Sunday. That figure is expected to rise to $15.86 million by the end of Monday.

Compared to previous Purge debuts, the latest sequel falls about $10 - $15 million short of the average (per Variety), but that's to be expected in the post-COVID period when ambivalence to visit movie theaters is still prevalent. Directed by Everardo Valerio Gout (Days of Grace), The Forever Purge imagines a scenario when a rogue faction of crime-loving individuals decide to overthrow the system and establish the Purge year round.

It should arrive at a total of $16.32 million globally by Monday.

"A year after a 2020 Independence Day holiday that saw only 23 percent of North American theaters open and an entire weekend that generated a mere $1.5 million, this year saw the movie theater become a holiday destination for enthusiastic movie fans," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, tells SYFY WIRE. "Audiences had a wide assortment of films from which to choose and Universal really stepped up over the past two weekends, pulling out all the stops with a popcorn action movie (F9), a family animated film (Boss Baby), and the latest horror movie to hit cinemas (Forever Purge). The results are stunning as these films took the top three spots on the chart."

Now in its sixth weekend, A Quiet Place Part II tiptoed toward another $4.225 million across the last three days and is expected to reach $5.5 million by tomorrow. To date, John Krasinski's sensory-based horror sequel (distributed by Paramount Pictures) has made $145 million at the North American box office. Globally, the follow-up has surpassed $267 million.

Domestic holdovers include: Cruella ($76.6 million over the 3-day weekend), Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (expected to hit $34.22 through Monday), and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (expected to hit $62.55 through Monday). Now playing in its second weekend, IFC's Werewolves Within will make an estimated $136,750 domestically by the end of Monday.

Warner Bros.' Godzilla vs. Kong smashed its way to $346 million this weekend after debuting in Germany to about $1.3 million. Pixar's Luca (streaming on Disney+ in the U.S.) hit $3.6 million this weekend for an international cume of $17.4 million.

