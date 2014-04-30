Latest Stories

Game of Thrones dragon
almost-human.jpg

Fox cancels its futuristic sci-fi series Almost Human

Nathalie Caron
Apr 30, 2014

Looks like Dorian is going back to the mothballs and Detective John Kennex is heading back for some more medical leave — permanently.

According to Deadline, Fox announced that it had not picked up a second season of the J.J. Abrams sci-fi TV series, officially canceling Almost Human.

The sci-fi drama starred Dr. McCoy himself, actor Karl Urban (Star Trek, Judge Dredd), and Michael Ealy (Underworld: Awakening). The show started slow back in November but seemed to enjoy a steady level of audience, making it still in the realm of the totally possible that Almost Human would be picked up, like Fox’s huge success Sleepy Hollow.

But there were signs all was not well. A fresh batch of new drama pilots — including Gotham, The Red Band Society and Empire (with Gotham almost being a sure thing) — started coming in over at Fox, which basically sealed the coffin for Almost Human.

Also, Almost Human was produced by Warner Bros TV, an outside studio which also has The Following — a TV show that has a bigger DVR draw.

Not helping the matter, Fox aired some of the episodes in the wrong order — much as they did way back when for Joss Whedon's cult series Firefly. This move alone raised some massive alarm bells in our heads.

Almost Human was the brainchild of J.J. Abrams. The story centered around a human cop (Karl Urban’s John Kennex) with a synthetic leg and an even more synthetic partner, wonderfully played by Michael Ealy. We totally dug the interactions between this dynamic duo and are rather sad (though perhaps not surprised) to see it go.

Are you guys disappointed — or even surprised — that Fox canceled Almost Human?

(via Deadline)

