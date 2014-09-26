Latest Stories

anna-paquin-dofp.jpg

Fox to re-release X-Men:DOFP with all the Rogue footage you can handle

Krystal Clark
Sep 26, 2014

Last summer's X-Men: Days of Future Past was a critical and commercial hit, successfully tackling one of the comics' biggest stories while combining the franchise's biggest stars. But if you look closely, there's a glaring omission: Rogue. The character and her portrayer, Anna Paquin, were M.I.A. from the movie with the exception of a small cameo. 

Despite Paquin's lack of screen time, her name appeared seventh in the film's closing credits. She was listed before Peter Dinklage, Ellen Page and Shawn Ashmore. This left us scratching our heads. We're sure it had to do with a contractual obligation and the amount of footage she actually shot. Earlier this year, we learned that most of Paquin's scenes had been left on the cutting-room floor.

Apparently Rogue's storyline had to be omitted for time and clarity. According to screenwriter Simon Kinberg, Fox will re-release an extended version of Days of Future Past on home video next summer. It's being called the "Rogue Cut" and will feature an additonal 10-plus minutes of footage. Not only will her storyline be reinstated, but we'll get more from other characters, too. 

After making the announcement Thursday, Kinberg explained, “We want to give [fans] the fullest picture of the film — behind the camera, and in front of it” He also described Rogue's story as “a big chunk, a substantial part of the movie.” He continued, “Every movie has scenes that are cut out, but not every movie has scenes cut out with such a beloved character.”

Days of Future Past did a great job of correcting a lot of the original trilogy's mistakes. Jean Grey and Cyclops were given a second chance, and we hope the same happens for Rogue. Fingers crossed. 

Will you be picking up the "Rogue Cut" next summer?

(via Variety)

