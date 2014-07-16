Latest Stories

Fox's Gotham reaches a 'tipping point' in gritty, atmospheric new trailer

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jul 16, 2014

Detective Jim Gordon is back in Gotham and ready to clean up the mean streets in the latest trailer for Fox’s upcoming Batman prequel.

The latest trailer focuses on young Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and subtly sets up several threads for future rogues and the problems Gotham PD will face in the pre-Batman era. Though it throws in a fair share of Batman nods, this clip plays it pretty subtle, and we’re hoping they can actually keep up that balance in the full series.

The trailer tracks Gordon as he walks into a crime scene, surrounded by future and current baddies while the voiceover talks about taking a stand. We get a peek at Fish Mooney (Jada Pinkett Smith), Oswald Cobblepott/The Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), Selina Kyle (Camren Bicondova) and Edward Nigma/The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith).

While we patiently await the series’ Sep. 22 debut, check out the trailer below and let us know what you think:

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Tag: Gotham
Tag: Fox
Tag: Ben McKenzie
Tag: Batman

