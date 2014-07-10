Frank Miller, Grant Morrison & more gather for DC's SDCC Batman 75 celebration

If you're a Batman fan heading to Comic-Con this year, you won't want to miss what DC Comics has in store for the Dark Knight.

We've already seen plenty of commemoration and celebration this year to mark the 75th anniversary of Batman, including a sizeable new exhibit on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, but we're done not with the Batman love yet. San Diego Comic-Con is just weeks away, and DC Entertainment was not about to let that massive nerd party go by without plenty of Batman goodness included. Today the company announced a number of Batman 75th anniversary plans for San Diego Comic-Con, including an art exhibit, a TV premiere, videogame reveals and several panels featuring some of the most iconic Batman writers and artists of all time.

The festivities will kick off Thursday, July 24, with a "Batman 75: Legends of the Dark Knight" panel, and if you're a longtime reader of the Caped Crusader's adventures in the pages of DC Comics, you won't want to miss this one. Described as an "in-depth discussion of the character's explosive adventures in comics both past and present," the panel will feature the current Batman creative team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, as well as DC Co-Publisher (and Batman: Hush artist) Jim Lee, and DC Chief Creative Officer (and Batman: Earth One writer) Geoff Johns. But that's not all. The panel will also feature four past Batman creators who are all living comic-book legends: writer Grant Morrison, writer and artist Frank Miller, writer and editor Denny O'Neill and writer and artist Neal Adams. Think about the number of iconic Batman tales those four people have produced, and tell me you don't want to hear them all talk Batman together.

On Saturday, July 26, the multimedia side of Batman will be explored with a "Batman 75th Anniversary" panel that will "delve into how Batman has been brought to life in comics, TV, movies and videogames," and the room will once again be star-packed. Lee and Johns will once again be on hand for the panel, and they'll be joined by the voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Batman: Arkham Asylum and so much more), Batman: The Animated Series writer and producer Paul Dini, Senior Vice President for Warner Bros. Animation Peter Girardi and current Batman '66 Meets the Green Hornet co writer Ralph Garman.



The rest of the weekend will also be packed with Batman events, including a Thursday evening panel celebrating the long-awaited DVD release of the original Batman television series featuring stars Adam West, Burt Ward and Julie Newmar, a Batman movie costume exhibit at the DC booth on the convention floor, a "Night of DC Entertainment" event Saturday night featuring the premiere of the pilot episode of Gotham, a look at Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham and much, much more. Basically, if you're really into Batman, you could probably schedule your entire Comic-Con weekend around what DC has planned.

For a full list of Batman 75th-anniversary Comic-Con events, including times and room numbers, head over to DC's official website.

(Via DC Comics)