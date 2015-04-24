Latest Stories

DKIIICROP.jpg

Frank Miller officially announces a third installment in his Dark Knight Saga

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Apr 24, 2015

Last year, a rumor surfaced that Frank Miller might be returning to the Batman saga he began with The Dark Knight Returns in 1986 and seemingly concluded with The Dark Knight Strikes Again in 2001. It was exciting news for many fans, as Miller is still considered one of the greatest creators ever to work on Batman, and while Dark Knight Strikes Again might not be a classic, The Dark Knight Returns is inarguably one of the most influential and popular comics of all time.

That rumor went nowhere for the last few months, but now it turns out that those rumblings of Miller returning for a third Dark Knight comic are indeed true. Miller announced today via his Twitter page that he is indeed working on another Batman story, and it will be titled The Dark Knight III: The Master Race

The series is slated to be eight issues (longer than either of the other Dark Knight series), and will begin publication twice monthly late this fall. To craft the story, Miller collaborated with longtime DC Comics writer Brian Azzarello (Superman: For TomorrowWonder Woman), and while DC has not announced who'll be drawing the book yet, that's a superstar writing team in its own right.

“It's been an amazing experience collaborating with Frank these past six months," Azzarello said. "I think we have an epic story that these characters truly deserve.”

We also don't yet know anything about the book's story, other than the title (which is so far nothing more than an inspiration for a million Twitter jokes) and the inclusion of Superman's logo in Miller's promo art. Superman played a major role in the first two Dark Knight stories, and numerous other DC heroes were brought in for The Dark Knight Strikes Again, so it'll be interesting to see just where Miller takes the larger futuristic DC universe for what's likely the final chapter of this saga.

We'll update you with more details on Dark Knight III as they arrive, but in the meantime: What do you think? Will you be reading Miller's next Batman tale?

(Via DC Comics)

Tag: Frank Miller
Tag: The Dark Knight Returns
Tag: The Dark Knight III: The Master Race
Tag: Batman

