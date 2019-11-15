Frank Miller's Sin City could be heading to TV, with Robert Rodriguez returning

There are a million stories in Basin City (aka Sin City), and we may be getting more of them. Deadline is reporting that Legendary Television has signed a deal with comics legend Frank Miller (Batman: The Dark Knight Returns) to adapt his series of ultra-stylized noir graphic novels, Sin City, into a TV show to kill for.

Under the terms of the agreement, Legendary guarantees production of a first season of the show, provided it finds a home with a network or streaming platform. The deal also calls for producing a “hard R” animated series for a Sin City prequel based on Miller’s graphic novels.

The deal has Miller serving as executive producer, along with Robert Rodriguez, both of whom co-directed the hit 2005 film and its 2014 follow-up, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

Although Rodriguez was initially the sole director of the original film, he believed Miller was essential to translating the comic to the screen, so he brought him on board as co-director. Rodriguez even withdrew from the Directors Guild of America when the DGA refused to approve their co-directing setup.

This isn’t the first attempt at turning Miller’s series into a TV show. Back in 2017, when The Weinstein Co. owned the rights (and was still a functioning company), it had revealed that it had hired Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead) to write a pilot, to be directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld). But just this summer, Miller won the film and TV rights for his Sin City comic as part of the $289 million sale of The Weinstein Co. and its holdings to Lantern Capital Partners.

It’s unclear if Miller and Rodriguez will be directing. Or if the show will bring Marv back. Guess we’ll just have to wait until we're back in Miller's fictional city that never repents.