NASA Viking mission to Mars
Kanan
black hole
BBC America
Kanan
Freddie Prinze Jr. has some very strong opinions about Star Wars

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Oct 12, 2019

When it comes to debating Star Wars, Freddie Prinze Jr. has shown up not only to fight but to win.

Being a Star Wars fan in 2019 is unique. You either love everything about it, or you want all of it just to go away and never come back. It’s where saying the words “Special” and “Edition” could come with consequences.

Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is an expert when it comes to dealing with Star Wars fandom. For four seasons he was the voice of Kanan Jarrus in Star Wars Rebels. One of the few Jedi to escape the wrath of Vader and Palpatine, Jarrus became one of the heroes of the Rebellion.

When appearing on an episode of Jeff Dye’s Friendship Podcast, Prinze took it upon himself to address Star Wars fandom, both good and bad. Please be careful where you watch this. There is explicit language.

In today’s world, when someone goes on an online rant, it’s usually fueled by emotion. Prinze’s was emotional, yes. However, he backed up everything he said with a credible source. Whether you agree with his take or not, you have to admit Prinze came prepared.

We are looking forward to what he says when he hears what Scorsese said about Marvel movies.

All four seasons of Star Wars Rebels will be available on November 12 with the launch of Disney+.

