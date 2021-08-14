Free Guy(s): Ryan Reynolds tweets that Disney is looking to develop a 'Free Guy' sequel

Don't count "Blue Shirt Guy" out just yet. With Free Guy shattering expectations at the North American box office this weekend, Disney is already looking into the prospect of DLC that would build out the video game world crafted by director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds. "Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!!" Reynolds tweeted Saturday, using the hashtag #irony.

Levy agreed with a simple "Yuuuuuuuup."

It is a very ironic turn of events, especially when you consider the fact that the film's main villain, Antwan (played by Thor: Ragnarok's Taika Waititi) gives an entire satiric monologue about the general public's desire for sequels and reboots over anything original. "If it isn’t called, 'Albuquerque Boiled Turkey,' we’ve failed," added Reynolds in a follow-up tweet that directly references Antwan's soliloquy about the absence of creativity in the world of entertainment.

If another Free Guy really is in development, you won't hear audiences complaining, as viewers have awarded the film with a near-perfect score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (14 points higher than the aggregate critics' score). A follow-up will take some time to get off the ground, but fans could be treated to a video game adaptation in the meantime.

"People wanted to make a video game," Levy told SYFY WIRE. "But, we were coming out a year ago and didn't think we had enough time. If we'd known we would be this long-delayed, we could be on shelves now. But, who knows. If enough people show up at the movies and make Free Guy a hit, there's always time to do it down the road."

Written by Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles) and Zak Penn (Ready Player One), the film mainly unfolds in the world of Free City, an open-world video game that combines the anarchic chaos of Grand Theft Auto with the strategic safe house-building of Fortnite. This digital domain is turned on its head when a lowly bank teller NPC named Guy (Reynolds) starts thinking and acting for himself. In the real world, coders Millie (Jodie Comer) and Keys (Joe Keery) attempt to prove that their allegedly stolen work is the cause for Guy's newfound free will. Lil Rel Howery and Utkarsh Ambudkar co-star.

Released under the 20th Century Studios banner, Free Guy is now playing in theaters everywhere.