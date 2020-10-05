Free Guy: Ryan Reynolds breaks the game to save his world in twisty new trailer

After ribbing on Disney's extensive amount of blockbuster action films in its first teaser, "regular NPC Joe inside a video game" film Free Guy is making sure fans really get in touch with Guy (Ryan Reynolds) and his needs in its official trailer. An NPC inside an open-world, Grand Theft Auto-esque game, Guy gets roughed up a lot. And we mean a lot.

He and his bank security guard friend (Lil Rel Howery) are questionably content with their lives, until the former meets Jodie Comer...who happens to be playing a real person. Uh oh. While she's got an avatar in the game (Molotov Girl), she's still a human outside of Free City, where she works alongside the likes of Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. Time for a little tweak to reality — Guy's taking matters into his own hands in film's first official trailer.

Take a look:

Video of Free Guy | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

By becoming the good Guy, Guy is apparently becoming a big enough smash in the gaming world to end up on the news and — apparently — Jeopardy! All in a day's work for the gaming world's nicest, super-strong, robbery-stopping NPC. The laws of code and physics will bend as Guy becomes self-aware, lives for himself, and tries to get the girl.

Plus, Waititi is the head of the gaming company that's mispronouncing Arnold Schwarzenegger references. What's not to like? With plenty of Reynolds' self-effacing comedy (who better to be an inept hero than Deadpool himself?) and a massive amount of gaming UI effects smashing headlong into action movie staples like gunfights and car chases, Free Guy looks to take a fresh look at the genre. And, as films continue to be delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus, the film from director Shawn Levy is one of the last remaining studio movies still on the docket for 2020.

Free Guy

Free Guy, written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, hits theaters on Dec. 11.