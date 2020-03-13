Jason is the least of Twitter's worries as coronavirus takes over Friday the 13th chatter

For once, horror fans aren't worrying about Jason Voorhees turning up on Friday the 13th. Instead, a more real-life threat has replaced the slasher for 2020.

On this unlucky go-around, folks are more concerned about the coronavirus than they are about a hockey mask-wearing maniac with a machete. It's not an irrational fear, either. After all, the growing global pandemic has delayed movies, closed down theme parks, driven monkeys to war, canceled conventions, and forced people (like Tom Hanks) into quarantine and isolation.

These are troubling times, but as the old saying goes, laughter is the best medicine. Not that we should be making light of the COVID-19 issue (it is very serious and we should be taking all necessary and recommended precautions to prevent it from spreading any further), but if we can't infuse a tiny bit of cheerfulness into this dire situation, then there's no hope for any of us.

Stay away from public gatherings, pull on a comfy, Pamela Voorhees-esque sweater and see how Twitter is celebrating Friday the 13th amid the virus scare:

For our growing list of coronavirus related delays and cancelations, click here. If you're looking to dig back into the actual Friday the 13th film catalog to commemorate the day, SYFY is airing a marthon today into tonight (complete with some Camp Crystal Lake Public Access extras baked in).