Frogs possibly got their freaky tongues from an even freakier extinct creature

There have been weirder things found trapped in amber than Hammond’s mosquito in Jurassic Park. The 99-million-year-old skulls that are now the oldest evidence of creatures with freakish fly-catching tongues have been discovered in pieces of Burmese amber.

Albanerpetontids (albies) are extinct amphibians that used to be mistaken as underground burrowers, but scientists who took a closer look at that skull have now redefined them as predators that would wait for a meal to buzz by before firing their tongue at it. Now that scientists know albies had a projectile tongue that saw plenty of action, it is changing what we know about how amphibians such as frogs could have gotten theirs.

The albie fossils frozen in amber are also an entirely new species, Yaksha peretti (Yakshas appear in Hindu literature as spirits that guard treasure).

Albies had a more lizard-like look to them than frogs. No wonder they were previously thought of as prehistoric salamanders. This also explains why one of the specimens, a juvenile was first mistaken for a primitive chameleon, even though chameleons are reptiles, despite the tongue they have in common with these ancient amphibians. They also go back further in time than chameleons, up to 250 million years ago as opposed to 120 million years ago when the first chameleons are thought to have shown up.

“We know little about this group because amphibian fossils are poorly preserved, and previous specimens from this group are both rare and mostly badly damaged,” said biologist Juan Diego Daza, who led a study recently published in Science.

Though albies were amphibians, their features are so bizarre that they are not easily categorized, and remains are often obscured by the ravages of time. They were first though to be salamanders because of their textured and reinforced skulls. It was the salamander theory that led to the misconception of them being diggers. The juvenile specimen that was mistaken for a chameleon had been miscategorized because of specialized bone that helped it grab prey with its tongue. The adult specimen studied by Daza’s research team was preserved so well that none of its bones had degraded and even some soft tissue, including parts its of eyelids, jaw muscles and — most importantly — the tongue pad, was also still there.

So what can these unusual life-forms tell us about frogs, toads, and some types of salamanders with projectile tongues? They are thought to give insight into what ancestral amphibians looked like, but they are so high specialized that their mashup of unusual features has made the especially difficult for scientists to figure out where exactly they belong. While they share certain aspects of the skull with extant amphibians, other skeletal features, like their jaws, teeth and necks deviate from anything that is now crawling around. Some scientists have considered them to be stem-batrachians (predecessors of frogs or toads) while others have placed them in the more general category of stem-lissamphibians (predecessors of all modern amphibians).

“This group was unusual both in their habitat use (they may been climbers) and their feeding mode, which appears to have been convergent with the ballistic feeding now seen in chameleons,” Daza said.

He was implying that since chameleons are reptiles, their tongues are probably the result of convergent evolution, when two species that are not related to each other develop a similar feature because of similar environmental conditions.

Projectile tongues are thought to have evolved as a response to hunting on land after tetrapods first emerged from the water. They needed to develop different ways of feeding if they wanted to survive. It is possible that albies are the descendants of such tetrapods, though their confusing features mean that much remains unclear about their origin and evolution. Even less is known about how the sticky pad on the end came into being. Tongues that can shoot out so fast and so far had to have come from an evolutionary need to catch prey that was not exactly convenient to grab.

Video of Oldest example of rapid-fire tongue found in amphibian

Albies probably fall somewhere in the complex genetic lineage that eventually extended to extant amphibians with ballistic tongues, but more research is needed to find out where they belong in the overall amphibian lineage. Even after coding the physical characteristics of the specimens and running them through four models of amphibian relationships, the researchers’ results were inconclusive. These creatures were just too strange.

Someday, the albies trapped in amber may give up more secrets—just don’t expect another John Hammond to extract their DNA and bring them back to life.