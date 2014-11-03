Latest Stories

captain-america_hayley-atwell-why-agent-carter-will-be-better-than-agents-of-s-h-i-e-l-d.jpeg

From Ant-Man to S.H.I.E.LD., it sounds like we're getting a lot more Peggy Carter

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Nov 3, 2014

If that all-too-brief trailer for ABC’s upcoming Peggy Carter series got you jonesing for more Hayley Atwell, we have some very good news.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Atwell will definitely return later in the season on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She’s already had a nifty cameo (via flashback) early in season two, and it sounds like she could be coming back for an even meatier role. Since they’ve managed to tie a modern-day investigation into a case worked by Carter in the post-First Avenger era, it stands to reason they could work her back into the fold before her limited series debuts in early 2015.

Marvel has confirmed she will reprise her role as Agent Carter in the upcoming Nov. 18 episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., dubbed “The Things We Bury.” The episode will reportedly revolve around a S.H.I.E.L.D./Hydra showdown; meanwhile, Ward kidnaps his senator brother, Christian Ward, to “revisit the pair’s past.”

As if that weren't enough, there’s an unconfirmed casting report that Atwell might also pop up in Ant-Man, which is currently shooting. The scoop comes from Project Casting, which reports that the studio is looking for a stand-in to shoot some scenes as Carter. How will this alleged cameo work, you ask?

According to Coming Soon, Carter could slip in as part of a flashback scene involving a young Hank Pym, who meets with the founding members of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Carter, Howard Stark, Alexander Pierce, etc.) Apparently that scene was also a source of contention with original director Edgar Wright, who later departed the project.

Of course, along with all these appearances, Atwell is currently deep into shooting on the Agent Carter miniseries that will bridge the gap during Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’s winter break. So there will be a whole lot of Peggy Carter to go around over the next several months.

Are you glad to hear Atwell’s Carter is becoming a bigger part of the Marvel Universe?

(Via Entertainment Weekly, Coming Soon)

