From Depp to Hamm: 9 actors who could (or should) be Marvel’s Doctor Strange

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jun 4, 2014

With everyone focused on all that Ant-Man drama, Marvel pulled a fast one and has apparently locked down a director for its long-rumored Doctor Strange flick. So, with that business out of the way, the big question becomes, who should play the Sorcerer Supreme?

There have already been a few names bandied around the rumor mill, from Johnny Depp to (most recently) Jared Leto, so we’ve decided to break down a few of the contenders — plus some actors we think should be contenders.

Whenever Marvel does get around to locking down an actor, this casting decision will prove to be a big one. Much as Guardians of the Galaxy plans to open up the cosmic edge of the Marvel Universe, Doctor Strange will be a doorway into the mystical corner that has yet to be explored. So they really have to get this right.

Check out our list below, and let us know who you’re pulling for in the comments.

Adrien-Brody-Roman-Polans-014.jpg
Adrien Brody (Rumored Contender)This one has been making the rounds for a few months, and remains...
HughDancy.jpg
Hugh Dancy (Wish List Option)If we were helping Marvel put that short list together, we’d...
Jared-leto-jared-leto-34348209-1280-878.jpg
Jared Leto (Rumored Contender)There’s some unsubstantiated buzz making the rounds that the actor/...
johnny-depp-12.jpg
Johnny Depp (Rumored Contender)Yes, Marvel reportedly has legit movie star Johnny Depp on their...
Jon-Hamm.jpg
Jon Hamm (Rumored Contender)Hamm was reportedly a lock for the starring role in Doctor Strange...
josephgordonlevitt.jpg
Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Rumored Contender)For a brief moment, it seemed like Gordon-Levitt could be...
Pedro-Pascal.jpg
Pedro Pascal (Wish List Option)One name that’s popping up a lot on fan wish lists is breakout Game...
Timothy_Olyphant.jpg
Timothy Olyphant (Wish List Option)Yes, it’s a bit outside the box, but hear us out. Olyphant has...
viggomortensen.jpg
Viggo Mortensen (Wish List Option)He’s best known for his turn in Lord of the Rings, and Mortensen...
