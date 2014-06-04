From Depp to Hamm: 9 actors who could (or should) be Marvel’s Doctor Strange

With everyone focused on all that Ant-Man drama, Marvel pulled a fast one and has apparently locked down a director for its long-rumored Doctor Strange flick. So, with that business out of the way, the big question becomes, who should play the Sorcerer Supreme?

There have already been a few names bandied around the rumor mill, from Johnny Depp to (most recently) Jared Leto, so we’ve decided to break down a few of the contenders — plus some actors we think should be contenders.

Whenever Marvel does get around to locking down an actor, this casting decision will prove to be a big one. Much as Guardians of the Galaxy plans to open up the cosmic edge of the Marvel Universe, Doctor Strange will be a doorway into the mystical corner that has yet to be explored. So they really have to get this right.

