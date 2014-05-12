From Gotham to iZombie: 11 brand new sci-fi shows we’re dying to check out next season

Sure, we might’ve lost some beloved shows this past week — but there’s a whole new crop of series to look forward to next season. So what’s on tap?

With superhero movies burning up the box office, Marvel and DC are betting big that a few of their properties can keep that momentum rolling on the small screen. There are no fewer than four new superhero-related shows on the way to network TV next season, which is absolutely huge — considering Arrow and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. have been holding down the fort alone the past year or so.

Outside of those projects, there are also some pretty intriguing alien and supernatural dramas that just snagged full series orders. Here’s hoping we get a legit sci-fi renaissance on network TV this fall, because the more series that make it on air, the better the odds something will survive and find an audience (and hopefully not suck).

Note: We’ve also tossed in a cable show or two that were ordered to series this week, just as an FYI, in case you missed ‘em.

What are you looking forward to the most?