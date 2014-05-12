Latest Stories

hr_Gotham_6.jpg

From Gotham to iZombie: 11 brand new sci-fi shows we’re dying to check out next season

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
May 12, 2014

Sure, we might’ve lost some beloved shows this past week — but there’s a whole new crop of series to look forward to next season. So what’s on tap?

With superhero movies burning up the box office, Marvel and DC are betting big that a few of their properties can keep that momentum rolling on the small screen. There are no fewer than four new superhero-related shows on the way to network TV next season, which is absolutely huge — considering Arrow and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. have been holding down the fort alone the past year or so.

Outside of those projects, there are also some pretty intriguing alien and supernatural dramas that just snagged full series orders. Here’s hoping we get a legit sci-fi renaissance on network TV this fall, because the more series that make it on air, the better the odds something will survive and find an audience (and hopefully not suck).

Note: We’ve also tossed in a cable show or two that were ordered to series this week, just as an FYI, in case you missed ‘em.

What are you looking forward to the most?

agentcartermarvel.jpg
Marvel’s Agent Carter (ABC)We’re a bit surprised ABC pulled the trigger on this one, considering...
colonycuse.jpg
Colony (USA)Coming from producer Carlton Cuse (Lost), this cable series will follow a post-invasion...
constantine-nbc-pilot.jpg
Constantine (NBC)One of the many comic book properties heading to the small screen this year, this...
EmeraldCity.jpg
Emerald City (NBC)The classic world of Oz has been a popular one for exploration in recent years,...
foreverABCIoan-Gruffudd-013-1440x900.jpg
Forever (ABC)This thriller stars Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four) as Doctor Henry Morgan, a New York...
gotham.jpg
Gotham (Fox)One of the highest profile, and riskiest, series coming this fall is Gotham. Basically...
HIEROGLYPH_Teaser_DESKTOP_CAROUSEL-carousel-1400x386.png
Hieroglyph (Fox)This could be a fun one. Think, maybe, Game of Thrones meets Stargate? It’s a...
izombie-big.jpg
iZombie (The CW)This is a very interesting project, especially considering Rob Thomas (Veronica...
The-Flash-CW-image-the-flash-cw-36781370-1280-1480.jpg
The Flash (The CW)One of The CW’s buzziest series, this one was a foregone conclusion when the...
the-messengers-key-art.jpg
The Messengers (The CW)Yet another CW sci-fi series, this one starts with a mysterious object...
thewhispersmilo.jpg
The Whispers (ABC)This alien invasion drama comes from producer Steven Spielberg, and could be a...
Tag: The Flash
Tag: Constantine
Tag: Gotham
Tag: The Whispers

