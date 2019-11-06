From Green Lantern to Legion: 21 comics to look out for this November

Every month SYFY WIRE likes to let you know what new comics to look out for, and this November is set to be a wild one. We've got everything from new superhero events to high-concept creator-owned epics to a legendary rock band set to battle the undead.

If it's Big Two superhero comics you're after, we've got you covered with things like the return of Marvel's 2099 line and a new Annihilation story, plus the launch of the new Legion of Super-Heroes ongoing and a pair of intriguing Green Lantern-centric stories over at DC. If it's creator-owned, non-superhero stuff you're after, there's plenty to watch for there too, from a new collaboration between Charles Soule and Scott Snyder to a new Jeff Lemire book at Image to a sci-fi adventure about stealing an entire planet.

Plus, KISS faces zombies, an Umbrella Academy spinoff, a new era for The Magicians, and a Christmas special or two. Check out our roundup of November comics to watch for below.

(Via Previews)