From horsemen to succubi: Everything we know about Sleepy Hollow S2

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Sep 19, 2014

At face value, before the start of last season, Foxâs Sleepy Hollow really didnât look like it would be that good. Boy, were we wrong.

The supernatural series was one of the biggest hits of last fall, and it built a reputation on fantastic characters, WTF twists and zero fear to embrace the weirdest and craziest corners of the supernatural. It was a breath of fresh air for genre fans, and now it's finally back for a second go-round.Â 

Itâs hard to believe the first season was a mere 13 episodes, considering all the insanity they crammed into that compressed timeline. But weâll be getting a super-sized dose of Sleepy Hollow this season, as theyâve cranked up the order to 18 installments.

So while we patiently wait for Ichabod and Abbieâs (hopefully) triumphant return to Foxâs schedule on Monday, Sept. 22, hereâs everything we know about the sophomore season. And we mean everything.

The story so far: Buried alive, trapped in purgatory ... and War is here