Frozen II first reactions don't want to let 'breathtakingly beautiful' sequel go

After shattering pre-sale records, the sequel to one of Disney's coolest customers is already freezing smiles onto the faces of critics. Frozen II, the follow-up to the film that introduced the world to Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, Sven, and the earworm to ice all earworms, "Let It Go," screened its premiere a few weeks before coming out to the public — and reactions are nothing but stellar.

Fans have already gotten glimpses at the plot and songs, which revolve around Elsa's quest for self-discovery (why is she so magic, anyways?), but haven't really gotten an understanding of how it all links together into a coherent film. From what the critics are saying, the "breathtakingly beautiful" film all sticks together better than good packing snow.

Some say it surpasses the original, others not so much. Everyone can agree that the end result is positive. Just take a look:

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Josh Gad return to the Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee-helmed Frozen II when it hits theaters on Nov. 22.