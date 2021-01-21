From Piranha Women to Baby Oopsie, Full Moon Features announces 2021 lineup of new horror movies

Since the late 1980s, Full Moon Features has established itself as one of the most recognizable names in direct-to-video horror with the Puppet Master and Subspecies film franchises. More than three decades later, and the Charles Band-founded production company shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, Full Moon is gearing up for an entire year of horrific new releases in 2021, and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive first look at three spine-tingling titles that were safely shot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Don't Let Her In

First up, coming this May, we've got Don't Let Her In, a Rosemary's Baby-esque tale of terror in which an attractive young couple, Ben and Amber, rent their spacious loft to an eccentric and beautiful artist named Serena. However, they soon live to regret that decision when their seductive new tenant invades their minds, their beds, and the very fabric of their lives. When Amber discovers that she's pregnant, she and Ben start to suspect that the fetus growing in her womb is not a human child, but something not of this world...something evil. Is Serena really an artist as she so claims, or is she actually on a maternal mission from Hell itself? The project hails from Subspecies writer-director Ted Nicolaou.

Demonic Toys: Baby Oopsie

This June, we get a thumb-sucking, diaper-filling freak-out from writer/director William Butler (Miskatonic U: The Resonator): the latest entry in the Demonic Toys series, Baby Oopsie. In his first solo outing, the titular evil plaything unleashes a nasty and nightmarish wave of horror that's totally NSFD (Not Safe for Daycare)! It's also worth noting that the Demonic Toys IP predates the Annabelle films by a good two decades.

Piranha Women

Last, but most certainly not least, we've got Piranha Women, coming this July. And yes, it's just as badass as it sounds. Written and directed by Lindsey Schmitz (Femalien: Cosmic Crush), the aquatic feature centers around "the world’s curviest thieves," who "become more than women...and less than human," according to the official synopsis. "Terror rides on high tides in this sexy and outrageous tale of science run amok that's even madder than 'Moreau,' the synopsis adds, cheekily referring to the human/animal hybrid hijinks of H.G. Wells' The Island of Dr. Moreau.

