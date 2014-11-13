Latest Stories

Full synopsis for the Arrow/Flash crossover reveals a baddie we didn't expect

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Nov 13, 2014

We’re still a few weeks away from the epic two-night crossover of The Flash and Arrow, but now we finally have a full synopsis to break down what we can expect from the teamup.

The crossover, dubbed “Flash vs. Arrow” and “The Brave and the Bold,” will span both Central City and Starling City and feature a smorgasbord of classic DC villains. We’d previously heard that the baddie Digger Harkness, aka Captain Boomerang, would be involved, but it turns out the Flash side of the crossover will feature another rogue.

Long story short: Team Arrow travels to Central City in search of Captain Boomerang, but realizes Barry is already on a different case when they arrive. DC baddie Roy G. Bivolo, aka the Rainbow Raider, has been robbing banks by using his meta-human abilities to make people lose control of their emotions. That’s a bit of a shift from his comic powers, but for TV, the change makes sense.

As you’ve probably guessed, it’s Bivolo’s unique set of skills that leads to the “vs.” part of this crossover, with the Flash turned into a super-fast rage monster and Arrow tasked with taking him down so the S.T.A.R. Labs crew can fix him. We cannot wait to see these two heroes pitted against one another, and we hope this crossover is just the beginning for more connective stories across the two shows.

The crossover continues back over to Arrow when the Flash travels to Starling City and helps the team stop Captain Boomerang and take out a series of bombs placed around the city and all timed to explode at the same time. We think we might know a scarlet speedster who can help with that problem.

The episodes air Dec. 2-3 on The CW. Check out the full synopses below:

Flash vs. Arrow” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

PART ONE OF THE EPIC CROSSOVER EVENT WITH THE FLASH AND ARROW — Barry (Grant Gustin) is thrilled when Oliver (guest star Stephen Amell), Felicity (guest star Emily Bett Rickards) and Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) come to Central City to investigate a case involving a deadly boomerang. Excited about teaming up with his friend, Barry asks Oliver if he’d like to help him stop Ray Bivolo, the meta-human Barry is currently tracking. Bivolo causes people to lose control of their emotions and has been using that skill to rob banks. Unfortunately, the superhero partnership doesn’t go as smoothly as Barry expected. When Oliver tells Barry he still has a lot to learn, Barry sets out to prove him wrong by attempting to stop Bivolo alone. However, when Bivolo infects Barry and sets him on a rage rampage, everyone is in danger, and the only one who can stop him is the Arrow. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) is furious when Eddie (Rick Cosnett) tries to get a task force to stop The Flash, Joe and Dr. Wells (Tom Cavanagh) agree the Arrow is a bad influence on Barry, and Caitlin and Cisco deal with a new team in S.T.A.R. Labs. Glen Winter directed the episode with story by Greg Berlanti & Andrew Kreisberg and teleplay by Ben Sokolowski & Brooke Eikmeier (#107). Original airdate 12/2/2014.

“The Brave and the Bold” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

PART TWO OF THE ARROW AND FLASH CROSSOVER EVENT — Oliver (Stephen Amell), Arsenal (Colton Haynes) and Diggle (David Ramsey) track down the location of a boomerang-wielding killer named Digger Harkness (guest star) but are surprised when they come face to face with an A.R.G.U.S. team. Diggle asks Lyla (guest star) why A.R.G.U.S. is involved but she defers until Harkness attacks the building, killing several agents and targeting Lyla. The Arrow joins the fight and gets help from an old friend – The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin). Harkness manages to get away and Oliver teams up with Barry again to find him before he can get to Lyla. When Harkness plants five bombs in the city that are timed to explode at the same time, both teams must come together to save the city. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Greg Berlanti & Andrew Kreisberg, and teleplay by Marc Guggenheim & Grainne Godfree Schwartz (#308). Original airdate 12/3/2014.

(Via Den of Geek)

