First full trailer of Epix's Pennyworth has Batman tinges but Bond vibe

After four months of EPIX dropping sneak peeks of Pennyworth, their upcoming DC series based on the early years of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), we've got a full trailer that gives us a better sense of what the series is going to be about.

Previously, Pennyworth creators and executive producers, Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, told SYFY WIRE their '60s set origin story for the future Wayne family butler would have a deep Ian Fleming influence and reflect an alternate universe version of England that would allow them to open up their storytelling and not be beholden to exact DC and Batman mythology.

Pennyworth's poster

The full trailer certainly fulfills that promise with a post-SAS Alfred Pennyworth making a fresh start by opening a security firm in London that lands American, Thomas Wayne (Ben Eldridge), as his first client.

Video of Pennyworth (EPIX 2019 Series) Trailer (120 seconds) – DC Origin Story, Alfred Pennyworth

Bannon serves up a very Michael Caine-esque accent as Pennyworth, a suave but rough around the edges scrapper that seems equally comfortable charming the ladies or bashing heads (when need be).

We also get a deeper look at Brit singer Paloma Faith's creepy baddie, Bet Sykes. The seemingly dowdy Sykes turns out to to be a rather frightening henchwoman for the Big Bad, Lord Harwood (Jason Flemyng), the leader of the secret Raven Society that intends to revolutionize Britain, and vex Pennyworth and Wayne all season long.

Shot entirely on location in England, Pennyworth is certainly in keeping with Heller and Cannon's previous DC-inspired endeavor, the Fox series, Gotham, which just had its series finale earlier this year. Both shows take decidedly unexpected angles on the Batman mythology, with Pennyworth giving the usually stalwart Alfred the spotlight, along with Thomas Wayne getting the opportunity to have a storyline that isn't just culiminating in his murder.

It will be interesting to see if audiences warm to a period piece with a spy vibe instead of revolving around Bat-gadgets and a kid named Bruce. The 10-episode series will debut on EPIX July 28th at 9 PM ET/PT.

Let us know what you think about the full trailer below in the comments, and if you're willing to give Pennyworth a try.