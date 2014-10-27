The full version of that mysterious sci-fi short, Ambition, is finally live

Remember that extremely cool sci-fi project we told you about a while back, starring Game of Thrones’ Aidan Gillen? Well the whole thing has arrived — and here’s what it’s all about.

Though it seemed like the Ambition project might be the set up to a feature film, we guessed it was probably a digital short film. Turns out we were right. But what we didn’t know was what the film was created to promote: The European Space Agency’s Rosetta mission, which plans to be the first-ever man-made device to land on a comet.

Here’s the full synopsis:

The short film tells the story of one of the most important space exploration endeavors of this decade. Just as Gillen's enigmatic Master encourages Franciosi's Apprentice to seek out the key to life amidst a rugged alien landscape, ESA has been on a decade-long ambitious journey of its own, to unlock the mysteries of a comet and the origins of our Solar System with its Rosetta spacecraft, hundreds of millions of kilometers from Earth. AMBITION complements the ongoing communication about Rosetta and adds a "human dimension" to the scientific and technological achievements of the mission, which include curiosity, drive and ambition.

Hey, you’ve got to give the ESA credit. They’ve taken an extremely unique approach toward generating some buzz for Rosetta, and it’s a nice reminder of the excitement that still exists around space exploration. We’re still a long way from the huge goal of landing humans on Mars, but this is one very cool project that is happening right under our noses.

So, while we wait to see what happens next with Rosetta, enjoy the stunningly cool short film below:

(Via Sploid)