James Gunn reveals deep cuts, teases Vol. 3 in Guardian's of the Galaxy watch party

In this time of Covid-19, James Gunn wants all of you to know "We really are Groot."

Joining Comicbook.com's Quarantine Watch Party last night which gathered together Netizens on Twitter to watch his 2014 Marvel blockbuster, the director offered up running commentary on his favorite GOTG scenes, dropped some fun facts and secrets about Star Lord, Drax, and company and, of course, the film's making.

But where things really got interesting was when he gave a sneak peek regarding what folks can expect when the final installment of his planned Guardians trilogy eventually hits the big screen – and it has to do with a certain wisecracking raccoon.

SYFY Wire was watching the #QuarantineWatchParty along with him. Here's a roundup of the some of Gunn's most revelatory tweets:

First thing's first, after a fan asked him whether Rocket's origins are going to be part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the helmer couldn't resist dropping a big tease hinting about the larger role he'll play in the upcoming sequel, which is currently set to start shooting next February.

Gunn then elaborated on the nature of Rocket's suit and how it links to his view of the Guardians' weapons specialist being the heart of the franchise.

Courtesy of Marvel

And Rocket's not the only one dealing with some deeply personal issues. In the filmmaker's view, everybody else is dealing with childhood trauma too – save Drax – which is what the series is all about.

Some of Gunn's other notable tweets about everyone's favorite anthropomorphic raccoon involve Rocket's "underrated bromance" with Saal, the moment when the Guardians were realizing they were all becoming friends, and his ongoing affection for the little guy when he talks about his worst fears.

Gunn also opened up about some changes that took place along the way, most notably during the big battle with Ronan's forces (he did some post-production to give the Nova Corps a better shot in the big battle). He also explained why Star-Lord got off Earth as quickly as possible after Avengers: Endgame.

Aside from constantly revising for the Twitterati what his favorite scene is (is it the escape scene early on, the "12 percent scene" or maybe Groot's Cocoon scene where he's "very Christ like?"), Gunn also revealed some interesting tidbits about what Marvel executives requested he put in regarding Thanos to set up his later Avengers appearance as well as how he'd explain those powerful Infinity Stones.

Gunn also dished on certain songs not making the cut – like Glenn Campbell's "Wichita Lineman" and being replaced by David Bowie's "Moonage Daydream," his "huge mistake" shooting underwater to simulate zero-gravity space; and revealing that the scars on Gamora's face are "cybernetic implants by Thanos."

For a full rundown of all of Gunn's fun factoids, check out his Twitter feed. Oh, and by the end, he reveals his truly favorite moment in the movie that got him all verklempt – when Rocket and Drax share a tender moment.