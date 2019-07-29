Latest Stories

Empire of the Ants (1977)
Funko, Hallmark, Factory Entertainment and DST tease what's to come post-SDCC 2019

Contributed by
Tara_6046Headshotsmall.jpg
Tara Bennett
Jul 29, 2019

We've barely had time to process all of the collectibles we saw, and bought at San Diego Comic-Con, but there's always more to look forward to. Knowing that, we made the rounds of some of our favorite companies that were on the show floor, like Funko, Hallmark, Factory Entertainment and Diamond Select Collectibles (DST), who all showed SYFY WIRE some of their exclusives coming in the next few months.

First off, Funko welcomed us to the top tier of their first-ever, two-story booth at SDCC. Upstairs featured a mini studio, slushy maker and their newly announced first wave Funkoverse strategy games featuring special Pops from licenses like Harry Potter, DC, Rick and Morty and The Golden Girls. Each game can be played alone, or can interconnect with one another to make your crazy-impossible licensing dreams come true. Funko's Cameron Deuel, Senior Manager of Social, introduced us to the games and more SDCC exclusives in our exclusive video interview:

Elsewhere on the main floor, DST Collectible's revealed that they are bringing collectibles based on classic Disney genre films, Tron (1982), The Black Hole (1979) and The Rocketeer (1991), to fans. DST's Chuck Terceira explained that they've been working with Disney for two years to create brand-new items from these cult favorite films. Tron collectibles will drop in October 2019 with Walgreen's exclusives, while The Black Hole and The Rocketeer figures will debut in spring 2020 with B.O.B., V.I.N.CENT, Maximillian and The Rocketeer.

DST The Black Hole collectibles.JPG

DST The Black Hole collectibles for 2020.

DST will also have Westworld action figures based on characters from the HBO series coming this fall with Series 1 including Dolores, the Man in Black and Ford.

DST Westworld Series 1 figures.JPG

DST Westworld Series 1 action figures. 

At Factory Entertainment, Tom Vargas talked about their Kuzo metal miniatures line, which were revealed at this year's Toy Fair. At SDCC, they introduced their Game of Thrones variant golden Iron Throne as one of their SDCC exclusives. More of the line will be coming this year and in 2020. And even though Game of Thrones ended this past spring, Vargas said the license is still very strong at Factory Entertainment, with their Dire wolf plush cubs and the Hand of the King bottle opener as some of their bestsellers. He confirms they will continue to bring various new products to fans in the foreseeable future including prop replicas.

Factory Entertainment Game of Thrones replicas.JPG

Factory Entertainment Game of Thrones and The Princess Bride prop replicas

Other licenses Vargas said they are excited about this year include the 30th anniversary of Back to the Future Part II, with a hoverboard bottle opener, tin tote and a Biff Tannen beach towel. For Star Trek: TOS, there will be a phaser bottle opener and Federation bottle toppers, while Star Trek: TNG fans will get a Starfleet Academy bottle opener There will also be a renewed push with their prop replica lines including a re-issue of Inigo Montoya's sword from The Princess Bride.

Factory Entertainment Star Trek SDCC 19.JPG

Factory Entertainment upcoming Star Trek collectibles.

At the Hallmark booth, PopMatter's Kevin Dilmore showed off their Harry Potter Hogwart's musical tree topper available now. Their Itty Bitty line got to sneak peek their expanded licenses including Gremlins and Shazam.

Hallmark Itty Bitty 2020.JPG

Hallmark's upcoming Gremlins, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Shazam Itty Bittys. 

In the Star Wars world, this Halloween there will be Porg and pug plush inspired by the new Star Wars trilogy. And 2020 is the anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back so Hallmark has whole range of new products including ornaments, Itty Bitty plush and more.

Hallmark Halloween Porg 2019.JPG

Hallmark Halloween Porg

Check out more pictures of upcoming collectibles from Funko, Hallmark, Factory Entertainment and Diamond Select Collectibles below.

Hallmark 2020 Itty Bitty Empire Strikes Back.JPG
Hallmark 2020 Itty Bittys The Empire Strikes Back
Hallmark Darth Vader Pug.JPG
Hallmark Halloween Darth Vader Pug
Hallmark 2020 Ornaments.JPG
Hallmark 2020 Star Wars Ornaments
Factory Entertainment Kuzos.JPG
Factory Entertainment Kuzos
DST The Rocketeer 2020.JPG
DST The Rocketeer 2020 collectibles
DST The Black Hole 2020.JPG
DST's The Black Hole 2020 figures
DST The Black Hole figures.JPG
DST 2020 The Black Hole figures
