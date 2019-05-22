Funko literally toasts Ghostbusters’ 35th anniversary by Pop-ifying that Stay Puft scene

Seems there’s is no shortage of Funko Pop animations lately (which is in no way a bad thing). First, they brought us a vinyl version of one of the most epic scenes from Game of Thrones, and now Ghostbusters is morphing into Funko form.

Now that the dragon fire and ice zombies of GoT hysteria are cooling off, the toy company responsible for those figures with disproportionate heads that take up much of our wall space is moving on to other phantoms. The marshmallow kind. For the 35th anniversary of Ghostbusters, they’ve recreated that climactic scene towards the end where the fab four bust the Gozer and end up covering Manhattan in burnt marshmallow.

This isn’t just a bunch of figures shuffling around on the roof of an apartment building. There are actual special effects in this animated short, from the ghostly mist swirling around Venkman, Stantz, Spengler and Zeddemore to the atomic blast from their proton packs as they fire at Gozer’s portal.

Video of Happy 35th Anniversary of Ghostbusters!

Of course, this scene wouldn’t be complete without the Stay-Puft marshmallow man, who terrorized the streets of New York after Gozer demanded the ‘Busters “choose the form of the destructor” and Stantz blurts out the mascot of the marshmallow brand he was obsessed with as a kid. Funko has more than one version of this guy. It’s not the smiling one that shows up here. You don’t get the completely burnt and ridiculously angry one either, but he’s not celebrating.

Funko does throw a party, though—when the marshmallow man inevitably explodes and sends sugary white gloop flying everywhere, the stuff lands on that infamous rooftop as letters wishing Ghostbusters a happy 35th anniversary. It looks so edible that you might be tempted to lick the screen after it gets the official Stantz taste test, juts like in the movie.

If anything is even remotely disappointing about this, it’s that you don’t get to see the Funko version of Slimer in full slime mode, but hey, the Stay Puft explosion is still pretty rad.

