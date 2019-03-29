Bite our shiny metal list of Futurama's top 10 running jokes and catchphrases

The warm, electric, animated space blanket called Futurama can be so comforting that some of us would love to wrap ourselves up in it all day, every day, and just stay in the strange, crazy world of the show indefinitely. This isn’t realistic, but neither is half of what happens in the series, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this week.

Why is the show such a treat to watch? It’s not just the Douglas Adams-esque approach to the future that creator Matt Groening uses (where everything is just slightly off and rather crazy) that engages you. It’s not just the incredible performances of the cast, either, though without them the show wouldn’t be what it is. What really tends to reward the viewer with long stretches of watching the series (which I may or may not have done multiple times, sue me) is the running gags and phrases.

Many comedies do this. Catchphrases are nothing new, and many comedies have perfected the art of recurring gags, callbacks, or ongoing bits. There may be a whole season in between a joke coming back, and sometimes it’s in every episode. You never really know what to expect (even when you’ve seen it already), and few shows are as good at the ongoing runners as Futurama is.

It’s almost unfair to try to rank the top 10 best recurring jokes and lines from the show, as Futurama offers a serious embarrassment of riches to choose from. Still, some things must be done in order to be fun on a bun.