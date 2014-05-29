Latest Stories

Image icon Arrow Arsenal
Tag: TV
Roy Harper is back just in time for a murder mystery in the latest Arrow
Image icon Legends of Tomorrow Nate and Zari
Tag: TV
Neron takes Ray and a surprising betrayal in the latest Legends of Tomorrow
Image icon Into the Badlands 308, Cressida
Tag: Fangrrls
Exclusive: Into the Badlands' Lorraine Toussaint on Cressida's power in 'Requiem for the Fallen'
Image icon Into the Badlands 315, Sunny
Tag: Fangrrls
A terrifying vision sows the seeds of doubt on Into the Badlands
Image icon SNOWPIERCER-John-Hurt-Chris-Evans-Jamie-Bell.jpg

The future is a frozen hell in new icy cool Snowpiercer domestic trailer

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
May 29, 2014

If you feel like you didnât have enough Chris Evans (who looks delightfully grimy here) with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, then youâll be thrilled to see the actor again in Snowpiercer, a sci-fi flick with a very intriguing premise.

Directed by The Host's Bong Joon-ho, this apocalyptic sci-fi thriller "is set in a future where, after a failed experiment to stop global warming, an Ice Age kills off all life on the planet except for the inhabitants of the Snowpiercer, a train that travels around the globe and is powered by a sacred perpetual-motion engine. A class system evolves on the train but a revolution brews."

Have a look:

Along with Chris Evans Snowpiercer stars Song Kangho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, Ewen Brewmner, Alison Pill, John Hurt and Ed Harris.

The film is finally set to hit U.S. theaters in limited release on June 27.

(via Coming Soon)

Tag: Snowpiercer
Tag: Chris Evans

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: