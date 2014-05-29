The future is a frozen hell in new icy cool Snowpiercer domestic trailer

If you feel like you didnât have enough Chris Evans (who looks delightfully grimy here) with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, then youâll be thrilled to see the actor again in Snowpiercer, a sci-fi flick with a very intriguing premise.

Directed by The Host's Bong Joon-ho, this apocalyptic sci-fi thriller "is set in a future where, after a failed experiment to stop global warming, an Ice Age kills off all life on the planet except for the inhabitants of the Snowpiercer, a train that travels around the globe and is powered by a sacred perpetual-motion engine. A class system evolves on the train but a revolution brews."

Have a look:

Along with Chris Evans Snowpiercer stars Song Kangho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer, Ewen Brewmner, Alison Pill, John Hurt and Ed Harris.

The film is finally set to hit U.S. theaters in limited release on June 27.

(via Coming Soon)