WIRE Buzz: Future Man gets third and final season; Robert Englund exploring The Shadows of History; more

The end is in sight for Hulu's Future Man. The Seth Rogen/Evan Goldberg sci-fi comedy has been given a third and final season on the streaming platform, per The Hollywood Reporter.

This announcement comes just a few days after Rogen and Goldberg inked a deal with Lionsgate. Their adaptation of the supernatural comic book Preacher will also be concluding with its upcoming fourth season.

Future Man follows a regular, down-on-his-luck janitor who learns the last video game he was playing has put him in a kind of Last Starfighter situation to save the universe. The show's second season just premiered back in January, so there's no official date set when the final season will kick off. It will, however, consist of eight episodes, down from the usual 13.

Robert Englund is moving out of our nightmares and into The Shadows of History. The former Freddy Krueger star has just landed his very own hosting gig with a new series on the Travel Channel.

The Hollywood Reporter has word that the cable network has ordered a half-dozen episodes of The Shadows of History, which will follow Englund around the country exploring some of the creepier mysteries buried in its past. How creepy, exactly? Travel Channel GM Jane Latman promises "flying monsters, zombie cannibals and ghost ships."

"We are cranking up the volume for maximum impact, and our fans are going to go nuts for this legendary actor," Latman added. It seems that horror-themed history has done well for the network, with the long-running series like Ghost Adventures, The Dead Files, and Mysteries at the Museum continuing to draw ratings

The series is expected to be announced tomorrow at the Discovery Networks upfronts conference. No premiere date has been announced just yet.

Finally, the Emmys are making some big changes this year. Deadline has word that the awards show will no longer consider American Horror Story as a limited series, as it had been prior.

The show's most recent season "season," Apocalypse, served as major crossover ground as characters returned and actors reprised their roles. That fundamental change means the show will be re-categorized as a Drama Series. Additionally, TNT's The Sinner and Netflix's American Vandal will go into the Drama Series and Comedy Series categories, respectively.

The witches from Coven and the Antichrist from Murder House each played a crucial role in last year's Apocalypse, and creator Ryan Murphy has indicated both the witches will be back again, just not right away. But it sounds like they'll have plenty of opportunities to do so.

