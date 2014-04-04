Latest Stories

Future meets past in 11 epic new X-Men: DOFP posters

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Apr 4, 2014

Here's a sensational slew of fresh posters to amp up the anticipation for Bryan Singer's X-Men: Days of Future Past, soaring into theaters on May 23, 2014.  Stand by for more pensive poses, sunsets, skylines and screaming jets in the stratosphere with a complete roster of main characters from the high-wattage sequel.  If your sharp eyes tell you Hugh Jackman's Wolverine hogs many of the compositions, you're correct!  But the rest of the charismatic comics clan is well represented, too.

Fox is seriously doubling down on the film's advertising campaign with a multitude of tie-ins, promotions, featurettes and a tactical assault on the airwaves to ensure its $225 million budget is more than reclaimed. 

Does this new batch of bravado marketing tools raise your interest or just your hackles?

(Via Geek Tyrant)

Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past

