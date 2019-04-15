FX making major changes to Y: The Last Man series, looking for new showrunners

It appears that Y: The Last Man won't be coming to FX in its current iteration after all.

The series, which was an adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's acclaimed Vertigo comic, had just been ordered to a series by FX a couple of months back. Now, it appears that the series' co-showrunners, Aïda Mashaka Croal and Michael Green, have exited the project. The news was announced by Croal via a post on Twitter, which was promptly retweeted by Green.

No clear explanation for the sudden change-up was given beyond that FX "decided not to move forward with our series in its current form."

After thanking the show's would-be cast and crew, Croal wrote, "We hoped to reward their talent and their trust not just with success, but with a show that had something to say, in a time when things must be said. As Y fans ourselves, we hope the future allows just that."

The Hollywood Reporter has word that the series, tentatively titled Y, will still be moving forward, just without Croal and Green as showrunners. The impressive cast, including Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, Amber Tamblyn, and lead actress Diane Lane, are all reportedly still involved at this point. Meanwhile, the network is currently searching for new a showrunner(s) to take over.

The comic series explores the ins and outs of a post-apocalyptic world where all mammals with a Y chromosome have perished, save for the titular 'last man' and his pet monkey, Ampersand. It ran from 2002 through 2008, and the first attempt to adapt it into a feature film came way back in 2007. The project traded hands several times through 2013. FX first announced its adaptation back in 2015.

Entertainment Weekly has also pointed out that Y is still slated to premiere on FX sometime in 2020.

SYFY WIRE has reached out to FX for comment and will update this story as it develops.