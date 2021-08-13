FX renews ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ and ‘American Horror Stories’ for new seasons

BAT! BAT! BAT! BAT! At FX's TCA virtual summer press tour today, Nick Grad, President of Original Programming, FX Entertainment, announced that two of the network's hit genre series would be returning. Executive producers/creator's Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi' comedy series What We Do in the Shadows has been ordered for a fourth season which will debut in 2022.

And Ryan Murphy's enduring American Horror Story franchise remains strong as American Horror Stories will return with a second installment of the weekly anthology series. Per Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, American Horror Stories debuted in July with the most successful launch of any FX on Hulu series to date.

Video of What We Do in the Shadows | Official Trailer - Season 3 | FX

What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 returns with two new episodes on Thursday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on FX on Hulu. The vampires of Staten Island will find themselves experiencing a power up, while Guillermo hangs in limbo.

Meanwhile, American Horror Stories airs its Season 1 finale on Thursday, August 19 th exclusively on FX on Hulu with the episode, “Game Over.”

Other genre related announcements from Chairman of FX, Jon Landgraf, announced that Noah Hawley is currently working on an official Alien series, and the pick up for the animated series, Little Demon, starring Danny DeVito, Aubrey Plaza and Michael Shannon.