FX's original heavy returns to join American Horror Story: Carnival

FX’s freaky horror series American Horror Story has thrived with its anthology format, which makes it a lot easier to open up your casting options with shorter commitment times. For year four, the series has signed one of the network’s original stars. Good news, FX fans, the bada** is back.

Michael Chiklis, who starred in FX’s award-winning cop drama The Shield (if you’ve never seen it, check it out), has booked a starring role in American Horror Story: Carnival. He also played the Thing in the Fantastic Four film and its sequel, but we choose to forget that. He’ll reportedly play the ex-husband to Kathy Bates’ character and father to Evan Peters’ character in AHS.

This new season will be set in 1950s Florida and follow one of the last remaining carnival freak shows in the country. As if this series weren't blood-curdling enough already, we can’t even imagine what they’ll do with this setup. Eek.

Chiklis should be a great addition, and the guy has more than proven he can definitely play dark when needed. He’ll join Bates, Peters, Angela Bassett, Frances Conroy and Sarah Paulson. Former stars Denis O’Hare, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe and Jamie Brewer are also in talks to return for Carnival.

Are you glad to hear Chiklis is joining the series? What are you looking for from Carnival?

(Via TV Line)