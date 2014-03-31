Latest Stories

Virgin Galactic first space flight
Tag: Science
First passenger flown to edge of space by Virgin Galactic
Black Widow
Tag: Movies
Kevin Feige says Black Widow movie won't be rated R, and 'was never going to be'
Dark Horse May 2019 20
Tag: Comics
Dark Horse Comics single-issue solicitations for May 2019
Margot Robbie Harley Quinn Birds of Prey
Tag: Fangrrls
Why Harley Quinn's outfit change in Birds of Prey is so important
Mackey.jpg

FX's original heavy returns to join American Horror Story: Carnival

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Mar 31, 2014

FX’s freaky horror series American Horror Story has thrived with its anthology format, which makes it a lot easier to open up your casting options with shorter commitment times. For year four, the series has signed one of the network’s original stars. Good news, FX fans, the bada** is back.

Michael Chiklis, who starred in FX’s award-winning cop drama The Shield (if you’ve never seen it, check it out), has booked a starring role in American Horror Story: Carnival. He also played the Thing in the Fantastic Four film and its sequel, but we choose to forget that. He’ll reportedly play the ex-husband to Kathy Bates’ character and father to Evan Peters’ character in AHS.

This new season will be set in 1950s Florida and follow one of the last remaining carnival freak shows in the country. As if this series weren't blood-curdling enough already, we can’t even imagine what they’ll do with this setup. Eek.

Chiklis should be a great addition, and the guy has more than proven he can definitely play dark when needed. He’ll join Bates, Peters, Angela Bassett, Frances Conroy and Sarah Paulson. Former stars Denis O’Hare, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe and Jamie Brewer are also in talks to return for Carnival.

Are you glad to hear Chiklis is joining the series? What are you looking for from Carnival?

(Via TV Line)

Tag: American Horror Story: Freak Show
Tag: Michael Chiklis

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: American Horror Story: Freak Show
Tag: Michael Chiklis
American Horror Story: Freak Show with Michael Chiklis
EXCLUSIVE: Actor Michael Chiklis gets his freak on with FX's American Horror Story
Kathie Huddleston
Oct 8, 2014
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Michael Chiklis
Tag: FX
americanhorrorstory_20140909_1200x800.jpg
Meet the bearded lady, three-breasted woman in 21 new American Horror Story pics
Trent Moore
Sep 15, 2014
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: American Horror Story
Tag: American Horror Story: Cult
AHS_CULT_POSTER.png
The 40 best characters of American Horror Story, ranked
Ernie Estrella
Aug 30, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Stephen King's It
Tag: Clown
Screen_Shot_2017-04-11_at_1.12.32_PM.png
Real-life clowns none too pleased with Hollywood's hatred
Jeff Spry
Apr 11, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1