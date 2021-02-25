G.I. Joe TV series about Lady Jaye is a 'G.I. Go' at Amazon Prime

Snake Eyes' big screen release might still be months away, but the Henry Golding-starring film is not the only G.I. Joe content on the horizon! Deadline is reporting that Amazon is developing a TV series based off on one of the characters in Hasbro's popular toy-turned-television show franchise.

The new series will revolve around Lady Jaye, the G.I. Joe Team's "covert operations specialist." It is meant to be a standalone story, but will tie back into the larger universe. While The Orville star Adrienne Palicki brought the character to life for 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation, there's no news of who will play the character in this series. If they do opt to bring back Palicki, she's also been honing her action chops in recent years with a stint on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., so it stands to reason she'd be up to the challenge.

Erik Oleson (Carnival Row) will create and showrun the series, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Snake Eyes) executive producing it alongside him. Oleson is currently showrunning and executive producing the second season of Amazon's faerie-centric TV series starring Cara Delevigne and Orlando Bloom.

The show is being jointly produced by Paramount Television Studios, eOne and Skydance Television for Amazon.

No release date has been set for this new Amazon Prime series, though Snake Eyes is set to come out, Oct. 22, 2021.