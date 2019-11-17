Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Zack Snyder & more DC stars call for release of the Justice League Snyder cut

The stars of the DC movie universe are turning out on social media to lend their suppoort to a resurgent fan push to release of one of the world’s biggest unseen mysteries: director Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League.

On the two-year anniversary of Justice League's Nov. 17, 2017 release, Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot sent out a short and sweet photo tweet calling for Warner Bros. to release the infamously elusive Snyder cut, starting a chain reaction of tweets from her fellow stars and earning a retweet from Snyder himself. It all comes, evidently, in response to Justice League fans, who've pushed the superhero ensemble up the trending charts on social media over the weekend.

Gadot’s black-and-white photo tweet was quickly followed by a similar black-and-white image from Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, while Batman actor Ben Affleck followed with a "#releasethesnydercut" tweet of his own. Fisher’s message cryptically came with the “two years” reference to the movie’s anniversary:

Watchmen showrunner Damon Lindelof also hopped on board, coyly pleading the fifth on whether he's even seen the Snyder cut. But, "if I HAD," he said, "I would unequivocally support the powers that be to #releasethesnydercut." Snyder, who in 2017 was replaced by Joss Whedon as director after leaving the movie due to a family tragedy, retweeted his approval of Gadot’s call for the director’s by-now mythic version of the movie to see the light of day. Long rumored after the original film’s release, the existence of the Snyder cut ended up being confirmed, over time, as people close to the DC superhero universe — none more vocal than Aquaman actor Jason Momoa — let slip their knowledge of the unseen version in interviews and on social media.

With fans using the movie’s anniversary as an opportunity to press for the Snyder version’s release, former DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson, who worked with Snyder on Justice League, shared a text from DC fan podcaster Tim Yoko, who asked for — and got — her blessing to add her name to the list of supporters.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. hasn’t acknowledged or announced any fresh Justice League news in the wake of the star-studded rallying cry, despite the suspiciously well-timed cluster of buzz coming straight from some of DC’s biggest stars. THR reports that “no announcement is imminent,” and it’s also fair to point out that we haven’t seen Henry Cavill (Superman) or Ezra Miller (The Flash) throw their voices behind this latest push.

Momoa has been at the forefront of the movement to get Snyder’s definitive version of the movie into fans’ hands, saying early and often that the Snyder cut is real, and that it’s awesome. He reignited the topic all over again earlier this month, blasting out a (yes, black and white) Instagram post of an Aquaman moment — along with the by-now obligatory hashtag #releasethesnydercut.

Do DC’s superheroes know something’s up, or is it just a fun way to commemorate the two-year mark after Justice League’s release? Like the vigil fans have been keeping for the Snyder cut itself, we’ll just have to wait and see.