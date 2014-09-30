Galaxy Quest + 13 more movies and shows hitting Netflix in October

Contributed by
Sep 30, 2014
By Grabthar's hammer, there's a lot to watch on Netflix in October.
Every month, Netflix makes changes to its ever-popular Watch Instantly streaming service, and though that means we always lose a few films, we also gain plenty of new viewing options. This October brings with it a healthy new crop of genre movies and shows, ranging from horror to sci-fi comedy to a superhero TV series. You can marathon spooky movies, catch up on shows you've been meaning to watch or just revisit a couple of classics you haven't seen in too long.
Check out what's new this October in the gallery below, and adjust your queues accordingly.
(Via ScreenCrush)
Make Your Inbox Important
Sign in to comment:
Sign out: