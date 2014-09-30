Latest Stories

The Flash Gone Rogue
Tag: TV
Nora joins the Young Rogues, but for a good cause, in the latest Flash
Star Trek ToS
Tag: Movies
Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'
Clarice von Houten as Melissandre in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Melissandre actor explains Arya connection and 'goosebumps'-giving Game of Thrones scene
Man playing video game at 1980s arcade
Tag: Games
Super-rare, never-released '80s Atari arcade game mysteriously leaked online
galaxy-quest.jpg

Galaxy Quest + 13 more movies and shows hitting Netflix in October

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Sep 30, 2014

By Grabthar's hammer, there's a lot to watch on Netflix in October.

Every month, Netflix makes changes to its ever-popular Watch Instantly streaming service, and though that means we always lose a few films, we also gain plenty of new viewing options. This October brings with it a healthy new crop of genre movies and shows, ranging from horror to sci-fi comedy to a superhero TV series. You can marathon spooky movies, catch up on shows you've been meaning to watch or just revisit a couple of classics you haven't seen in too long.

Check out what's new this October in the gallery below, and adjust your queues accordingly. 

(Via ScreenCrush)

9-30Netflix1.jpg
Galaxy Quest (1999): By Grabthar's hammer, the best Star Trek movie ever made isn't a Star Trek...
9-30Netflix3.jpg
Shadow of the Vampire (2000): If you love the classic silent horror film Nosferatu, or if you just...
9-30Netflix4.jpg
Shivers (1975): This early effort from horror legend David Cronenberg might not match up to his...
9-30Netflix9.jpg
Supernatural, season nine (2013-2014): Available October 7. If you want to see what the Winchester...
9-30Netflix2.jpg
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius (2001): If the kids are looking for something to watch (or if you're...
9-30Netflix7.jpg
The Vampire Diaries, season five (2013-2014): Season six of this CW supernatural drama premieres...
9-30Netflix5.jpg
The Phantom of the Opera (1989): This new version of the classic tale takes a lot of liberties with...
9-30Netflix10.jpg
Arrow, season two (2013-2014): Available October 8. The second season of this CW superhero series...
9-30Netflix6.jpg
Carrie (2013): For many fans, the new big screen adaptation of Stephen King's first novel didn't...
9-30Netflix14.jpg
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013): Available October 22. Catching Fire was one of the biggest...
9-30Netflix13.jpg
The 100, season one (2014): Available October 22. This series about a group of teenagers trying to...
9-30Netflix8.jpg
The Originals, season one (2013-2014): Available October 3. If you didn't catch the first season of...
9-30Netflix12.jpg
Witching & Bitching (2013): Available October 14. This horror-comedy about a pair of robbers...
9-30Netflix11.jpeg
The Tomorrow People (2013-2014): Available October 8. This series about teens with special powers...
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Supernatural
Tag: The Hunger Games
Tag: The Vampire Diaries
Tag: Galaxy Quest
Tag: netflix
Tag: Arrow

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: