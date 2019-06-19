WIRE Buzz: Galaxy’s Edge edges closer to Florida opening; Paranormal Activity set for Round 7

Disney whets our appetite for more Star Wars theme park goodness, Paramount teases sequels to a couple of our favorite horror flicks, and Doritos offers some lucky fans replicas of the Spider-Man suit from the upcoming film, all in this edition of SYFY’s WIRE Buzz.

First up, although the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park has already opened at Disneyland in California, Star Wars fans on the East Coast will still have to wait a couple more months before the park-within-a-park opens at Disney World in Florida.

So, Walt Disney World has unveiled a new teaser for the upcoming attraction set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, which shows a wide-eyed family approaching a very recognizable piece of junk ship.

Video of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Opens August 29 at Walt Disney World

“I’ve waited my whole life for this,” the young girl says before she and her family board the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

You and us both, kid. You and us both.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens in Orlando Aug. 29.

Up next, Paramount is getting ready to make two horror sequels. A report from Deadline reveals that the studio has another Paranormal Activity film in development. Jim Gianopulos, studio Chairman and CEO, confirmed at CineEurope that Paramount is “partnering with uber horror producer Jason Blum to bring a new installment of Paranormal Activity.” Additional details on what would be the seventh film in the series, including its title, were not disclosed.

Plus, A Quiet Place director John Krasinski shared a message to attendees at the Barcelona-based event that production for A Quiet Place 2 has begun. He actually delivered the message on the set of the sequel to the hit horror film, so clearly, production is underway.

It was confirmed earlier this year that Krasinski was on board to direct the sequel and that Emily Blunt would be reprising her role from the original film.

A Quiet Place 2 is set to to open Mar. 30, 2020.

And finally, fans of both Spider-Man and junk food (okay, whoa… there seems to be a whole lot of us in this section of that particular Venn Diagram) can rejoice! To tie in with the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Doritos has created "Incognito Doritos," which resemble traditional bags of Doritos, but in fact are, well, incognito Spidey suits.

Doritos/Frito-Lay

Said suits are available for a limited amount of time for select fans. And hey! They’re being issued for a good cause.

You see, these Incognito Doritos will only be available via a sweepstakes giveaway sponsored by Doritos, with one special-edition version being auctioned off on eBay to benefit Capes4Heroes, which creates personalized superhero capes for kids with disabilities or illnesses or who just need to feel empowered. Doritos will also make a separate donation.

Doritos/Frito-Lay

"Teaming up with Spider-Man, we knew we had to deliver something epic and iconic to fans around the world," said Leslie Vesper, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America, in a statement. "So, we thought in a humorous way we could help Peter Parker keep his identity secret."

Vesper added: "We also know that there's a strong overlap between our core Doritos consumers and Spider-Man fans, so we wanted to create something fun that truly brings both worlds together and for a good cause." See? We told you there was a big overlap!

Starting now, fans can tweet @Doritos to tell us what superpower Doritos gives them using #IncognitoDoritos and #entry before they disappear on June 30. And starting on June 20 and continuing through June 27, fans can also join in on the superhero action by bidding in the eBay auction at IncognitoDoritos.com.

Doritos/Frito-Lay

This promotional tie-in also features codes contained within specially marked bags of Doritos that can be entered to win Spider-Man: Far From Home-themed prizes, including a trip for two to Europe. Folks can enter these codes at doritos.com and participate in the "Spidey-Sense Challenge," an online game where users playing as Spider-Man will run a series of web shooter training courses in various cities. Fans can also buy these coded bags in stores or online.

And if you win one of the costumes, for goodness’ sake, don’t wipe your Dorito-smudged fingers on it!

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 2.