Galyn Görg, M.A.N.T.I.S. and RoboCop 2 actor, dies at 55

Galyn Görg, the dancer and actor who starred in the Fox series M.A.N.T.I.S. and appeared in RoboCop 2, died of cancer in Hawaii on Tuesday, one day before her 56th birthday. Her agent Sheila Legette confirmed the news to SYFY WIRE.

“Our beautiful Galyn has crossed over. She quietly fought a good fight but unfortunately passed away one day before her birthday, 7/14/2020 in Hawaii to cancer,” Legette said in a statement. “Galyn had been very private about her battle with cancer the last nine months. But remained positive and continued to enjoy life in Hawaii. She loved the ocean and was an amazing dancer, as well as a talented actress.”

During M.A.N.T.I.S.'s only season on Fox, from 1994 to 1995, Görg played Lt. Leora Maxwell in the Sam Raimi-produced series about a paralyzed scientist who builds himself a powerful exoskeleton and ends up not only walking but fighting crime.

Görg also appeared in RoboCop 2, playing Angie, the love interest of Tom Noonan's big baddie, Cain, and a member of the Nuke Cult. In Twin Peaks, she played Nancy O’Reilly, one of the women at One Eyed Jacks attempting to extort Ben Horne by kidnapping his daughter Audrey. She also appeared in many other TV shows, including Xena: Warrior Princess, Star Trek: Voyager, Stargate SG-1, and Lost.

No survivors or memorial plans have been disclosed.