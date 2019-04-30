Latest Stories

DeepSpaceNineHero
Tag: Fangrrls
Looking back on Star Trek's deep faith dive
Marvel Games VP and Creative Director Bill Rosemann
Tag: Comics
Nerdy Job: Marvel Games' VP makes sure your Spider-Man games are legit
Noah Centineo
Tag: Movies
Noah Centineo has the power, confirms He-Man casting
Good Omens, Michael Sheen and David Tennant
Tag: Movies
All the genre TV and movies coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in May 2019
Isaac Hempstead Wright - Bran - Game of Phones
More info i
Credit: ABC

Bran uses his Warg powers to find lost keys in Jimmy Kimmel's 'Game of Phones' sequel

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Apr 30, 2019

WARNING! The following contains major plot spoilers for the latest episode of Game of Thrones Season 8, "The Long Night."

If you're still mourning the deaths from the Battle of Winterfell, we've got just the cure for you: a sequel to Jimmy Kimmel's Game of Phones sketch from a few weeks back. Your favorite actors from the HBO fantasy series return as telemarketers to help callers with their most pressing questions like "What does Jon Snow smell like?" or "Can you tell me where I left my keys?"

For the latter query, you need to call up Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), who will use his Warg/Three-Eyed Raven powers to locate them for you. After his non-action during the battle in this past episode, that's all he's good for, anyway. Can we get an amen?

As an added bonus, Hempstead Wright will tell you how you're going to die. Spoiler alert: It's Mad Cow Disease... it's always Mad Cow Disease for some strange reason known only to him. We appreciate the box of "Raven Bran" cereal right behind him, though.

Watch the follow-up sketch below:

The Game of Phones sequel also features Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) getting "SHAMED!" over the phone, Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth) waxing about the unpleasant scents of his costars, John Bradley (Sam Tarly) directing a misinformed caller to the Lord of the Rings hotline, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) explaining what makes the show different from the books, and Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton) offering a limited-time snowglobe with Theon's castrated penis inside of it.

Maisie Williams, enjoying yet another victory lap for killing the Night King and his undead army as Arya Stark, threatens to murder a caller who complains about her shining moment during the Battle of Winterfell. Understandably, the caller is added to Arya's kill list, which is getting smaller and smaller with each passing week. The only folks who still remain are Cersei and The Mountain. The Hound has a question mark next to his name, because of his heroic and noble actions in protecting Arya against the White Walkers during the nightlong fight.

Episode 4 of Season 8 airs this coming Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO. With the threat of the Night King now out of the way, the remaining forces at Winterfell will march on Kings Landing to take the Iron Throne for Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 8
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Game of Phones
Tag: Jimmy Kimmel Live
Tag: Jimmy Kimmel
Tag: Arya Stark

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: