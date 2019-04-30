Bran uses his Warg powers to find lost keys in Jimmy Kimmel's 'Game of Phones' sequel

WARNING! The following contains major plot spoilers for the latest episode of Game of Thrones Season 8, "The Long Night."

If you're still mourning the deaths from the Battle of Winterfell, we've got just the cure for you: a sequel to Jimmy Kimmel's Game of Phones sketch from a few weeks back. Your favorite actors from the HBO fantasy series return as telemarketers to help callers with their most pressing questions like "What does Jon Snow smell like?" or "Can you tell me where I left my keys?"

For the latter query, you need to call up Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), who will use his Warg/Three-Eyed Raven powers to locate them for you. After his non-action during the battle in this past episode, that's all he's good for, anyway. Can we get an amen?

As an added bonus, Hempstead Wright will tell you how you're going to die. Spoiler alert: It's Mad Cow Disease... it's always Mad Cow Disease for some strange reason known only to him. We appreciate the box of "Raven Bran" cereal right behind him, though.

Watch the follow-up sketch below:

Video of Game of Thrones Hotline for Confused Fans #2

The Game of Phones sequel also features Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) getting "SHAMED!" over the phone, Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth) waxing about the unpleasant scents of his costars, John Bradley (Sam Tarly) directing a misinformed caller to the Lord of the Rings hotline, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) explaining what makes the show different from the books, and Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton) offering a limited-time snowglobe with Theon's castrated penis inside of it.

Maisie Williams, enjoying yet another victory lap for killing the Night King and his undead army as Arya Stark, threatens to murder a caller who complains about her shining moment during the Battle of Winterfell. Understandably, the caller is added to Arya's kill list, which is getting smaller and smaller with each passing week. The only folks who still remain are Cersei and The Mountain. The Hound has a question mark next to his name, because of his heroic and noble actions in protecting Arya against the White Walkers during the nightlong fight.

Episode 4 of Season 8 airs this coming Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO. With the threat of the Night King now out of the way, the remaining forces at Winterfell will march on Kings Landing to take the Iron Throne for Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).