Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar dies

Game of Thrones actor Andrew Dunbar passed away Christmas Eve in his Belfast, Ireland, home. He was in his 30s.

Belfast Live reported Dunbar's death, and a spokesperson of The Extras Department Agency confirmed it. Currently, there is no cause of death.

Dunbar worked the majority of his acting career as an extra, with roles on such programs as Line of Duty, Derry Girls, and SYFY's Krypton. He also worked frequently as a DJ.

He is most known for his appearances on HBO's Game of Thrones, where he acted as the body double for Alfie Allen's Theon Greyjoy. Dunbar was also a House Stark bannerman and an ally of the North in "The Battle of the Bastards." When he wasn't acting on the show, he was helping fans as a Game of Thrones tour guide.

Many spoke highly of the actor. Actor Andy McClay told Belfast Live, “Everyone always wanted Andrew. There was just something about him that was special. People always felt good around him, happy, excited for the day’s work, and there was always a lot of fun when he was around."

“Yesterday morning, we heard the awful news that we lost one of our Thrones Family. Andrew Dunbar was an absolute gem. Funny, charming, beautiful - and that impression of Miguel will never be beaten," said Helen Sloan, principal stills photographer.

The Extras Department posted this tribute on its Instagram page.