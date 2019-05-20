Game of Thrones: The internet gives 'blogger' Brienne new things to write in her final scene

Season eight of Game of Thrones has ended and the memes have already arrived.

** WARNING: Spoilers for Game of Thrones’ finale appear below. **

Game of Thrones aired its final episode last night and its characters all finished the final chapters of their stories. Well, except for Ser Brienne of Tarth, who instead finished someone else’s story. The fan-favorite character played by Gwendoline Christie had a final scene that didn’t necessarily give the audience a lot of closure, but it certainly gave them fodder for memes.

Brienne got to join King Bran at his small council meeting in the golden armor of the Kingsguard, but her other act as the leader of this elite force was a bit shocking for some fans. Rather than writing her own entry into The Book of Brothers (the tome documenting all knights in the Kingsguard), she finished up that of the man who knighted her (then abandoned her), Jaime Lannister. Yes, as Lord Commander, it’s her job to update everyone’s entry... but not celebrating her own groundbreaking story gave the internet plenty of room for jokes. What was she really writing in there, anyways?

Here’re some of the best (note: some NSFW language):

Now that Game of Thrones is over, fans will have to wait a long time before seeing anything new happening in Westeros. But perhaps they’ll see Christie show back up to give Captain Phasma a bit more closure in the next Star Wars?