The Hound in tears? Game of Thrones cast remember their favorite moments

Well, we've finally made it to Game of Thrones week. In just a few days, the final season of the hit HBO series will begin, kicking off the last chapter of an epic nearly a decade in the making. That doesn't mean HBO is about to drop any spoilers on us, but they're certainly prepared to take a long, loving look back at how we got here.

To that end, the show's official YouTube channel dropped more than a dozen new featurettes Monday, all under the banner "The Cast Remembers." In the videos, which feature interviews with the cast alongside behind-the-scenes footage from the first seven seasons, each of the major surviving stars of the show takes a look back at their first days on set, their favorite moments, and the Game of Thrones plot developments that shocked even them.

It's all rather bittersweet to watch, as we learn that Emilia Clarke fell of her horse on her very first day of shooting, and that Kit Harington's favorite actor to work with was his future wife, Rose Leslie, and that even Rory McCann, who plays Sandor "The Hound" Clegane, was moved to tears by how shocking The Red Wedding was. Even among those revelations, though, what stands out is just how much the actors and their characters have evolved over the course of eight seasons.

Video of The Cast Remembers | Game of Thrones: Season 8 (HBO)

But one ten-minute featurette cannot contain the reminiscing this massive cast is capable of, so Game of Thrones also dropped another dozen, smaller featurettes allowing each of Season 8's major stars to address their characters and their time on the show. Watch as Iain Glen (Joran Mormont) recalls how much he loves his old yellow shirt; Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran) recalls how horrible he felt after his first shooting day; Maisie Williams (Arya) and Sophie Turner (Sansa) recall filming that big reunion scene; and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and John Bradley (Samwell Tarly) recall the beauty of filming Season 2 in Iceland.

If you're a fan who's seriously emotionally connected to these characters, some real tears may lie ahead.

Video of The Cast Remembers: Iain Glen on Playing Jorah Mormont | Game of Thrones: Season 8 (HBO)

Video of The Cast Remembers: Kit Harington on Playing Jon Snow | Game of Thrones: Season 8 (HBO)

Video of The Cast Remembers: Liam Cunningham on Playing Davos Seaworth | Game of Thrones: Season 8 (HBO)

Video of The Cast Remembers: Isaac Hempstead Wright on Playing Bran Stark | Game of Thrones: Season 8 (HBO)

Video of The Cast Remembers: John Bradley on Playing Samwell Tarly | Game of Thrones: Season 8 (HBO)

Video of The Cast Remembers: Rory McCann on Playing The Hound | Game of Thrones: Season 8 (HBO)

Video of The Cast Remembers: Peter Dinklage on Playing Tyrion Lannister | Game of Thrones: Season 8 (HBO)

Video of The Cast Remembers: Sophie Turner on Playing Sansa Stark | Game of Thrones: Season 8 (HBO)

For the rest of the featurettes, head over to HBO's official Game of Thrones YouTube channel.

Game of Thrones returns Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.