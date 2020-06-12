Game of Thrones cast members reuniting to play live D&D campaign for charity

Winter is coming ... to the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

Cast members from HBO's Game of Thrones are reuniting (and rolling the dice) for a live D&D campaign that will raise charity in honor of Red Nose Day. Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton), Kristian Nairn (Hodor), Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Natalia Tena (Osha), and Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy) are all participating in the quest, which will be presided over by Dungeon Master Kate Welch (a game designer for Wizards of the Coast).

According to Entertainment Weekly, the action begins when the groups encounters "an unusual creature that sets them on a strange task. Seems simple enough — but in a realm legendary for its danger, all is not what it seems."

Side note: We can't tell if it's impressive or terrifying that Rheon (who looks great after being mauled by his own dogs) can snap right back into the ol' Bolton menace when he says something like "Let's play a game." Move over, Jigsaw.

Here's the teaser:

Video of Official D&amp;D Live 2020 Trailer #2 – Tune in June 18-20

"The games I run tend to be ridiculous and goofy, which are two words I wouldn’t apply to Game of Thrones, necessarily," Welch told EW. "Super excited to see how these actors in particular let loose with the antics you typically find at a D&D table."

The GoT reunion is just one of several campaigns being held as part of D&D Live 2020: Roll w/ Advantage, a sort of RPG marathon meant to raise money and celebrate the ways in which the fantasy game brings people together — even when they're isolating at home.

As the trailer above promises, folks who'll be taking part in different adventures include Deborah Ann Woll, Amy Acker, Jay Ellis, Janina Gavankar, Matthew Lillard, Sam Richardson, Chris Perkins, Felicia Day, Brett Gelman, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Martin Starr, Thomas Middleditch, Sue Perkins, Brian Posehn, Kevin Sussman, Karen Gillan, David Harbour, Pom Klementieff, Brandon Routh, Alexa Bliss, Tyler Breeze, Dio Maddin, Ember Moon, and Xavier Woods.

Roll w/ Advantage kicks off on Thursday, June 18, on the D&D YouTube and Twitch channels. The Game of Thrones campaign begins Saturday, June 20, at 3 p.m. EST. You can register here.

All proceeds will benefit kids affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.