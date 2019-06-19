Lena Headey says 'traumatic' Game of Thrones miscarriage scene didn't make it to screen

Game of Thrones’ watch has finally ended, which means all the behind-the-scenes drama is now usurping that of the Iron Throne. While directors explain that they fought to make their episodes different, members of the cast are now teasing fans with what could have been. For Queen Cersei, wine mom of King’s Landing, things could’ve been much different.

At German Comic Con in Munich, Cersei Lannister actress Lena Headey discussed shooting the final season—and confirmed an ambiguous plot point by bringing up a heartbreaking deleted scene.

The final season of Game of Thrones saw Cersei and her brother Jaime tragically reunite, partially because of the symbolic personification of love within Cersei: the pair’s unborn child. While some didn’t trust Cersei’s pregnancy to be more than another tactic for control, Headey confirmed that the pregnancy was real and that Cersei originally lost the baby in a scene cut from the show's prior season.

Check it out:

First reported by The Mary Sue, this video shows Headey lamenting a deleted scene that could’ve helped Cersei’s arc in the final season feel less abrupt, and less like it was entirely contained within a window and a wine glass.

"We shot a scene that never made it into season seven, which was where I lose the baby and it was a really traumatic, great moment for Cersei," Headey said. "It never made it in and I kind of loved doing that because I thought it would have served her differently."

The seventh season of Game of Thrones was when Cersei announced that she was pregnant, which she leveraged, along with her emotional pleas, to once again rig the game in her favor. Since Cersei was never showing and chose to go against her baby-bound oath in season seven's final moments, it was unclear if she was telling the truth. Had she truly lost the baby in that deleted scene, it could’ve answered a lot of questions while giving her plenty of trauma to work through in a final season that was in desperate need of some emotional grounding.