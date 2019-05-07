Game of Thrones cuts conspicuous caffeine from coffee cup episode

The saga of Game of Thrones’ coffee cup has finally come to a close. The anachronistic craft services cup — which many fans took to be a Starbucks container — appeared during the post-battle feast of "The Last of the Starks."

Daenerys Targaryen seemed not to be enjoying ale or wine, but a piping hot latte. And now, thanks to the magic of digital effects, Westeros’ burgeoning caffeine addiction has been nipped in the bud.

According to The Verge, HBO edited the episode overnight so that those catching up on Game of Thrones through HBO GO wouldn’t see the gaffe. This comes after the company and show admitted that the cup was indeed a mistake and — with plenty of good humor — acknowledged its meme status. However, nowhere in the official statements was any information about or indication to its impending removal.

But fans have already noticed and begun posting evidence of the removal:

This isn’t surprising for HBO, though Game of Thrones has let a few other strange items (jeans, Patagonia jackets, etc) travel through time before. But perhaps HBO wants to preserve its hit show’s legacy in its final season — or maybe the memes were too much to ignore. But for now the coffee cup has been erased like Han shooting first — existing only in the memories of those that saw the original.

Game of Thrones resumes its timeline-appropriate content with its penultimate episode on May 12.