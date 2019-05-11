Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke gets dunked on at the Houston Rockets playoff game

Fans all around the world have conflicting opinions on the last season of Game of Thrones. Some debates revolve around who will take the throne when all is said and done. Others revolve around the writing and the treatment of characters. Regardless of how much division there is amongst the fandom, there is at least one thing that can bring them together: that silly coffee cup.

Even if you don’t watch the show, you’ve probably heard by now that in last week’s episode, during a celebration scene, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) was seen sitting at her table, not with a wine goblet, but a disposable coffee cup. It doesn’t matter if you want her on the throne, or if you wish Sansa to take it, this is pretty darn funny.

The Houston Rockets also found it hilarious, and during last night’s playoff game against the Golden State Warriors, they made sure that Clarke knew their feelings.

It’s good to know that Clarke is an excellent sport. Being able to laugh at yourself is a good thing. The Rockets did go on to lose the game and the series to the Warriors. Is this karma for laughing at the expense of the Mother of Dragons? We want to think yes. Not because we dislike the Rockets, but because that means magic exists. With only two episodes left of Game of Thrones, let’s hope that Daenerys’ war tactics are better than her ability to clear her table when she’s finished with her coffee.

The final season of Game of Thrones is currently airing on HBO.