Game of Thrones Dothraki leaders Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa reunite ahead of finale

Khaleesi fans, eat your (horse) heart out. The leaders of the Dothraki had an utterly pleasant, utterly safe-for-work reunion at the Academy Awards last night, giving Game of Thrones fans a reminder of the (eventual) chemistry between Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen ahead of the show’s final season.

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa appeared together in Daenerys’ vision during the Season 2 episode “Valar Morghulis,” but Momoa’s Drogo died back in Season 1’s “Fire and Blood” — so it’s been a long time since these two became HBO icons. But, reuniting at the Oscars, the pair of actors were as close as Daenerys and the Iron Throne.

Check out Momoa’s Instagram photos of them together:

A small “Aloha Drogo” is all it takes to go straight back to the plains of Lhazar.

Momoa is rumored to be in the Game of Thrones reunion special that will be available in the box set of the entire series, but for now, posing with his friend and “queen” Clarke will be enough for the Aquaman superstar.

As for Clarke, she won’t be done with the GoT show until the very last episode either confirms or denies her place atop the throne.

Game of Thrones begins its final season on April 14. Do you think Khaleesi will survive?