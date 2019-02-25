Latest Stories

moon
Tag: Science
NASA thinks we could turn the moon into a space water machine
St Marks Comics closing
Tag: Podcast
The story of New York City's St. Mark's Comics
Gremlins Gizmo
Tag: Movies
An animated Gremlins TV show will multiply on WarnerMedia streaming service, focus on Mr. Wing's travels with Gizmo
IDW May 2019 1
Tag: Comics
IDW Publishing single-issue solicitations for May 2019
Game of Thrones Jason Momoa Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones Dothraki leaders Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa reunite ahead of finale

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 25, 2019

Khaleesi fans, eat your (horse) heart out. The leaders of the Dothraki had an utterly pleasant, utterly safe-for-work reunion at the Academy Awards last night, giving Game of Thrones fans a reminder of the (eventual) chemistry between Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen ahead of the show’s final season.

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa appeared together in Daenerys’ vision during the Season 2 episode “Valar Morghulis,” but Momoa’s Drogo died back in Season 1’s “Fire and Blood” — so it’s been a long time since these two became HBO icons. But, reuniting at the Oscars, the pair of actors were as close as Daenerys and the Iron Throne.

Check out Momoa’s Instagram photos of them together:

A small “Aloha Drogo” is all it takes to go straight back to the plains of Lhazar.

Momoa is rumored to be in the Game of Thrones reunion special that will be available in the box set of the entire series, but for now, posing with his friend and “queen” Clarke will be enough for the Aquaman superstar.

As for Clarke, she won’t be done with the GoT show until the very last episode either confirms or denies her place atop the throne.

Game of Thrones begins its final season on April 14. Do you think Khaleesi will survive?

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Emilia Clarke
Tag: Jason Momoa

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: justice league
GameofThronesDanyDrogo.jpg
Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa get a real-world Instagram reunion
Benjamin Bullard
Nov 6, 2017
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 8
Tag: Game of Thrones
Emilia Clarke Daenerys Targaryen Game of Thrones HBO
Emilia Clarke preps for Thrones’ final season by ribbing castmates over deaths and nude scenes
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Game of Thrones
Tag: Game of Thrones Season 8
Kit Harington
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington 'bawled' when he finished reading final script
James Comtois
Jan 2, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: Jason Momoa
Tag: Aquaman
Momoa Khal Drogo SNL
Jason Momoa resurrects Khal Drogo, tries out Aquaman theme songs on SNL
Matthew Jackson
Dec 9, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0