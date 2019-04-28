Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke takes on Times Square dressed as Jon Snow

Latest Stories

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Apr 28, 2019

Emilia Clarke might have stolen our hearts as the increasingly ferocious Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones, but she's willing to give Kit Harington a run for his money as Jon Snow

Clarke, who's promoting a fundraising campaign with Omaze, donned a black wig and beard and took to the streets of Times Square in New York City to try and rustle up some excitement for the finale episode of the epic fantasy series. Based on the footage below, it did not go well. 

While some outright proclaimed their allegiance to The Walking Dead, some of the other street performers seemed to get a little territorial. At the very least, she got some M&Ms and an Aquaman bobblehead out of the deal. 

Omaze works to increase rehabilitation access for patients who have suffered a brain injury or stroke. Everyone who donates will be entered into a raffle for the chance to watch the final episode of Game of Thrones at a private screening with Clarke herself. And yes, this includes all the Game of Thrones talk you want (within reason, of course). 

Worth noting that near the end of the video Clarke says the screening will be the last chance to see her face alongside her dragons -- which implies they'll survive at least through the beginning of the series finale. Meanwhile, the last we saw the Wheel Breaker she'd just gotten the startling news that her current love, Jon Snow, is the true heir to the Iron Throne (and is also her nephew, but that's the kinda thing is less of a concern to Targaryens in general). 

If you want in on the chance to watch the finale with the Mother of Dragons, you can visit the fundraising page at omaze.com/emilia. For everyone else, we'll have to wait for the final episode of Game of Thrones ever when it airs HBO May 19th. Except for Emilia Clarke's mother, of course. 

